Orlando, FL

‘My kids lost everything’: Intense fire destroys Orlando family’s home

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=314u6f_0ctMNcsb00

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando home went up in flames overnight, leaving five people without a home.

Intense flames shot up around the home on McFall Avenue in the Parramore neighborhood around midnight.

Firefighters said four people are displaced, including a 6-year-old and a 7-year-old. No one was hurt.

A cat is still unaccounted for.

Channel 9 spoke to the family, who was inside the home when the fire started.

“It’s kind of hard because it’s like right before the holidays,” said Rasheeda Anderson. “My kids lost everything. Shoes, clothes, everything. Even though we can get all of that back, it’s hard because I’m doing it all on my own.”

The fire remains under investigation.

The family has set up a GoFundMe. Click here to donate.

If you’d like to make a clothing donation, the children wear a 7T in clothes and wear a size two shoe.

Comments / 1

 

