Meghan apologizes to court for forgetting book discussions

Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duchess of Sussex has apologized for misleading a British court about the extent of her cooperation with the authors of a sympathetic book about her and Prince Harry. The former Meghan Markle, 40, is embroiled in a court battle in London over a British newspaper’s publication of portions of a...

DesignerzCentral

Meghan Markle Demanding Prince Harry Get Paternity Test As Proof Prince Charles Isn’t His Father?

Every week, there seems to be more drama and breaking news about the royal family, and it’s shown no sign of stopping. Last year, one tabloid alleged Meghan Markle was pressuring Prince Harry to get a DNA test because she didn’t think Prince Charles was his real father. Gossip Cop is looking back at the narrative to see just how much of it was true.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry Could Leave Wife One Day For UK Because Of THIS

Meghan Markle still has not entirely snatched Prince Harry from the royal family as the Duke might need to return to the UK soon. Before Megxit happened, Prince Harry was one of the most-trusted central members of the royal family. He also used to do engagements only the main royals are allowed to cover. But when he left the UK for Meghan and their family, he lost his senior royal perk and positions.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband May Be 'Forced' To Return To U.K.? Duke Criticized And Demanded To Cancel Netflix Deal Amid Controversial Portrayal Of Princess Diana

Prince Harry is expected to return to the United Kingdom amid Queen Elizabeth's health issues. Many followers of the royal family have been wondering if Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two kids – Archie and Lili, will ever return to the United Kingdom. Things have become sourer between the Sussex pair and the other members of the royal family since the infamous “Megxit” in March 2020.
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Princess Diana's Ex Unlikely To Give Crown To Prince William? Camilla's Husband Reveals Queen Elizabeth's Real Health State

Prince Charles, reportedly, wants to become king once Queen Elizabeth abdicates. Prince Charles was dubbed “King in Waiting” for being the only person who waited so long to rule the British realm. Should Queen Elizabeth finally pass on the crown and power to her eldest son, the husband of Camilla Parker-Bowles would also be the oldest king to assume the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Queen Elizabeth II's REAL Health Status Revealed By Boris Johnson: Is She Okay?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson broke his silence on Queen Elizabeth II's health scare amid cancer and death rumors. Queen Elizabeth II now has a growing list of missed engagements ever since she spent a night at a hospital in London. The monarch - as dedicated as she has always been - tried to return to the spotlight despite her doctor's advice to rest for weeks.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Meghan Markle's Estranged Brother Thomas Markle Jr Apologizes To Duchess, Prince Harry For Previous Letters

Meghan Markle's estranged brother, Thomas Markle Jr., realized he was wrong for writing a mean letter addressed to the Duke of Sussex before their royal wedding. Thomas Jr. is one of the participants in Australia's "Big Brother: VIP." In one episode, he read aloud his apology letter to Prince Harry and Markle over his mean letter for the groom-to-be before their big day. In the letter addressed to Prince Harry, he urged the royal to call off the wedding and warned him that marrying his sister would be the "biggest mistake" in his family. In his most recent letter, Thomas Jr. said what he did was the "worst mistake of his life."
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

Why Does Everyone Blame Meghan And Forget About Harry?

Over the past day, emails and texts between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their former communications director Jason Knauf have emerged. The messages have been made public as the Mail on Sunday appeal to Meghan's privacy case, relating to when they published a handwritten letter to her father. In the appeal, it has been revealed that Meghan told Knauf that she suspected the letter might be leaked (that doesn't mean it should have been, btw) and that Meghan did have a slight involvement in Finding Freedom - the biography which the couple had previously claimed to have no involvement in. It means some have been quick to brand her a 'liar'.
WORLD
Daily Beast

Did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘Forget’ to Tell a U.K. Court Anything Else?

Wednesday night saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in full glamor mode. Arriving at a veterans’ gala in New York, she sparkled in a bespoke red Carolina Herrera gown and tens of thousands of dollars worth of gems, including Princess Diana’s diamond tennis bracelet from Cartier, according to a report in the Daily Mail.
TENNIS
The Week

Meghan Markle apologizes for misleading court, says she didn't recall exchanges about biography

Meghan Markle has apologized to a British court, saying she didn't intend to be misleading about her cooperation with a biography. A judge earlier this year sided with the Duchess of Sussex after she sued a British tabloid over the publication of a private letter to her father, and the publisher, Associated Newspapers, has appealed that ruling. In the appeal, Associated Newspapers is making the case that Meghan publicized private information by cooperating with the authors of Finding Freedom, a book about her and Prince Harry, according to The Associated Press. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said they didn't contribute to this book, but their former press secretary, Jason Knauf, this week said he attended a meeting with the authors and that Meghan provided "briefing points she wanted me to share with" them, The Daily Beast reports. Knauf also said the book was discussed "directly with the duchess multiple times in person and over email."
