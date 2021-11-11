CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Veterans Voices: Honoring those who served

By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p8egj_0ctMN49G00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This Veterans Day, WOOD TV8 is honoring those who served by sharing their stories.

Our half-hour Veterans Voices special aired Thursday.

Watch a replay of the special above.

Some of the stories we brought you include that of a veteran memorializing the contributions of war dogs , veterans competing in ArtPrize and a World War II fighter pilot who is turning 100 . We also spoke with veterans who served in Afghanistan about how they look back at their time there and the end of the United States’ longest war.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD TV8

LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals in West Michigan 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some local organizations are providing free Thanksgiving meals this year to those in need. Find a Thanksgiving meal near you: The Fire Hub | Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Battle Creek Central High School, 100 W Van Buren St, Battle Creek | […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy