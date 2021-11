Basketball makes up much of the local Monday schedule and includes the freshman teams from Mountain Home and Harrison competing in the Bentonville Classic. The girls’ games will be played in Bentonville High School’s Tiger Basketball Arena, as the Junior Lady Goblins meet Fayetteville Purple at 5:45, and the Junior Lady Bombers face Bentonville West at 8:15. The first round of the boys’ bracket will be held in the east gym, as Harrison takes on Bentonville at 7, and Mountain Home plays Fayetteville Purple at 8:15.

