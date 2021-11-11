CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Black health leaders encourage community to get their kids vaccinated

By Dana Whyte
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aCui4_0ctMMq1k00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With kids ages 5 to 11 now able to get the COVID-19 vaccine, health officials are encouraging those in diverse communities to get the shot.

Officials with the Grand Rapids African American Health Institute say while there’s still some hesitancy within the Black community about the coronavirus vaccine, they want people to know it is in fact safe and it’s important for kids to get vaccinated, now that they can.

Vanessa Greene, the CEO, says she wants her community to know that the shot has been vetted thoroughly. As a mother herself, she says she understands the concern but knows getting kids vaccinated is the best option.

Greene says to solve the problem of hesitancy, it’s important for people to understand why distrust exists and go from there.

“I think that in order to change and to improve in these areas of distrust and hesitancy, whether it’s about the vaccination or about healthcare in general for the African-American community, then it will require us coming together and having those serious conversations and being intentional about making change,” said Greene.

Greene says it’s important to have conversations with communities across the board to understand where others are coming from and move forward.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 3

D Yankee
6d ago

What an oxymoron to call these community agitators "Health Leaders".......I think by definition they should be called racists. If, a group of white health professionals only encouraged white kids to get vaccinated, can u imagine the outrage from the triggered? Why don't we simply promote issues for American kids in American communities by American health leaders???

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Health
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Community#Weather#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WOOD TV8

LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals in West Michigan 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some local organizations are providing free Thanksgiving meals this year to those in need. Find a Thanksgiving meal near you: The Fire Hub | Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Battle Creek Central High School, 100 W Van Buren St, Battle Creek | […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
492K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy