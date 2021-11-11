Iranian commander says Israel can start the war, but Iran will end it - Tasnim

DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - A top Iranian commander said on Thursday that if Israel starts a war, Iran will be the one to end it.

"Any mistake by Israel in dealing with Tehran will accelerate its destruction," IRGC Commander of Aerospace Force Amir Ali Hajizadeh was reported as saying by semi-official media Tasnim.

Israel has pressed for a tougher tone on Iran if diplomacy fails to curb the advancements of its nuclear programme.

