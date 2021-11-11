CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iranian commander says Israel can start the war, but Iran will end it - Tasnim

By Reuters
 6 days ago
DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - A top Iranian commander said on Thursday that if Israel starts a war, Iran will be the one to end it.

"Any mistake by Israel in dealing with Tehran will accelerate its destruction," IRGC Commander of Aerospace Force Amir Ali Hajizadeh was reported as saying by semi-official media Tasnim.

Israel has pressed for a tougher tone on Iran if diplomacy fails to curb the advancements of its nuclear programme.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Brad Luckey
6d ago

In Iran's dreams. If Isreal was allowed to do what it is capable, it would defeat Iran. Also Iran is the aggressor, not Isreal.

Jeff Everett
6d ago

Iran is emboldened only because it knows it has the backing of russia and china it only exists because of petrol dollars. it's a terrorist state.👎☠️

Doug Turner
6d ago

It surprises me how many people have not read or believe in the Word of the Bible. Everything the Bible has said would happen has happened to date.

