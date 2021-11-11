Open RAN doubts persist as Orange unveils new Paris lab

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Ericsson's intelligent automation; ADVA researches SDM in optical networks; BT's asbestos problem. The easing of coronavirus-related restrictions in the UK led to the emergence of people, blinking like baby moles at the sun, from an always-online Zoom-call lifestyle to a more normal, pre-COVID-19 way of doing things. And this, it seems, helped reduce the number of complaints to UK communications providers. That's one of the conclusions reached by Ofcom, the UK communications regulator, as it publishes its latest quarterly complaints league table. That's not to say there weren't plenty of complaints: TalkTalk, a repeat offender in these league tables, generated the most complaints for broadband and landline, primarily due to faults and "service issues"; Virgin Media, though receiving fewer brickbats than before, was still the most complained-about pay-TV provider; and Virgin Mobile came bottom of the pile in mobile services. The report covered the April-June period of this year.
