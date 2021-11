As more and more streaming services hit the market, a new survey finds that more than 2 in 5 Americans (44%) plan on canceling at least one of their subscriptions over the next 6 months due to budgetary concerns. Most (80%) cite the rising costs of services simply not being worth it. Similarly the same number agree they simply don’t enjoy the content enough or their favorite program is no longer available. In all, the average person watches seven hours of TV each week, survey results show. More than a third (35%) admit they’re glued to their set for beyond seven hours weekly. Many viewers are getting creative to continue watching their favorite shows. A full 55 percent routinely take advantage of free trial periods, and another 48% share/swap login information with friends and family. Others (48%) have cut back on spending in other areas of their life to continue streaming, and 54% have cut the cord completely.

