Recipes

Humble pie

By Lynda Balslev
recordargusnews.com
 6 days ago

Early fall — before the onset of the holiday crazies — is a...

www.recordargusnews.com

jamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
princesspinkygirl.com

Shepherd’s Pie

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This deliciously simple Shepherd’s Pie, aka Cottage Pie, is a comforting classic casserole of Britain and Ireland done American-style. It is so quick and easy to assemble a mixture of cooked meat and vegetables that’s been simmered in a savory stew, topped with creamy mashed potatoes, and baked until golden brown–it’s a hearty one-dish dinner when you’re in the mood for a meat and potatoes kind of meal.
panolian.com

Cranberry Relish Recipe

Combine cranberries, shallot, Madeira, sugars, orange juice and cranberry juice in a 1-quart sauce pot and simmer over low- medium heat for 20-30 minutes or until the cranberries become soft. Separately, mix the cornstarch with the cold water then add it to the cranberry mixture. Turn up heat to a heavy simmer and continue to cook, stirring well, for another 5-10 minutes. Serve warm.
WTVR-TV

Two-time award winning Lemon Pound Cake with Lemon Icing

RICHMOND, Va. -- Iced Lemon Pound Cake is on the menu today on Virginia This Morning. Robin Crouch joins us live to share “Memaw’s Lemon Pound Cake with Lemon Icing. This recipe won 1st Place at the Chesterfield County Fair and 2nd Place at the VA Egg Council’s “My Mom’s Best Recipe (Using Eggs) Contest this year! Congratulations Robin!
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
foodcontessa.com

Hot & Cold Fudge Pie

The hot and cold combination of sweet course provides a special, more intensive flavor of the dessert that you eat. This hot & cold fudge pie will offer a nice chocolate and pecan flour supported by a cold taste of ice cream. Simple and easy to make – it will take you only 10 minutes to prepare it plus around 30 minutes to cook.
12tomatoes.com

Shortbread Apple Pie

The crust has an extra special ingredient. Apple pie is one of the most-loved pies around. But, add some crumble topping and it’s even more delicious. This recipe for shortbread apple does all that and goes one step further with a rich shortbread crust. Honestly this pie is in a whole other league of delicious. It’s the perfect show-stopping dessert for gatherings as well.
Times and Democrat

Ginger & Cardamom Apple Pie

For over a decade, San Francisco Bay Area pie lovers have benefitted from Pietisserie owner Jaynelle St. Jean’s restless experimentation with quintessential pie recipes. She says that at the start, she didn’t want to offer apple pie, because it is too common. “But when my first large order came in from Pixar Animation Studios, and it included dozens of apple pies, this recipe was born,” she says. Pro tip: “If you have a juicer at home, put fresh ginger root through it for the best flavor. But caution, a little goes a long way. It’s definitely a season-to-taste ingredient.”
foodservicedirector.com

Pear Hand Pies

Leigh Ann Bozung submitted this recipe in an annual canned pear contest for K-12 foodservice operators. The individual pies are convenient for kids to grab and go for dessert or snacking and offer a not-too-sweet alternative to sugary baked goods. Steps. 1. For dough, measure flour, sugar and salt into...
food24.com

Cheesy mushroom braai pie

Heat a medium pan, add the vegetable oil and sauté the onions over medium heat for 1-2 minutes. Add the mushrooms and thyme and fry until the mix is nicely browned and softened. Remove from the heat. Cook the Big Fry Burgers on the braai and chop into smaller bits.
ABC 4

Chocolate Pecan Pie

1 unbaked pie crust (homemade or store bought) Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Roll pie crust out and place in pie crust, prick crust with a fork to prevent air bubbles. Set aside. In a microwave safe bowl melt butter and unsweetened chocolate together. Stir in beaten eggs and corn...
eriereader.com

From the Editors: A Slice of the Pie

Set aside religion and politics for a moment — the real elephant in the room we ought to be discussing is the one that put the pumpkin pie on the Thanksgiving table. That's right — Cucurbita, the genus of gourds that includes just about every squash and pumpkin we like to eat, was actually first spread across North America by prehistoric pachyderms such as the wooly mammoth and mastodon. The pilot versions of these fruits were smaller and significantly more bitter than their latter-day counterparts, which deterred rodents and other critters from gnawing into their seeds while still allowing those massive mammals (who were more apt to swallow them whole) to shovel them in by the trunkful. The intact seeds were left behind with a nice dollop of natural fertilizer and behold — Pumpkintown Pre-USA.
ERIE, PA
conwaydailysun.com

Eating humble pie after trying to make potato candy

CONWAY — When I was 30 and living on Cape Cod, a friend gave me a 1947 copy of “The Boston Cooking-School Cook Book,” otherwise known as “The Fannie Farmer Cookbook.” I still have it. It’s old and stained and held together with duct tape, but I love it. It...
CONWAY, NH
RecipeGirl

Pumpkin Slab Pie

A Pumpkin Slab Pie is an easy way to make pumpkin pie for a lot of people. I make plenty of pies, and I usually make a classic pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving. But if I want to have a lot of pumpkin pie on hand for a crowd, I like to make a pumpkin slab pie instead. Slab pies are great because you can just cut them into squares to serve. The filling isn’t usually quite as thick as a regular pie, so you’re just getting a taste of pie without it being overwhelming. It’s a fun way to make a giant pie!
TrendHunter.com

Mince Pie Gelatos

Hackney Gelato is pleasing fans of mince pie in the UK this holiday season with its limited-edition Mince Pie Gelato. The frozen treat combines chunks of homemade shortcrust pastry, raisins, spices and Pedro Ximenez sherry. Made with a base of fresh milk and double cream, this frozen dessert is said to be "Christmas in a tub" thanks to its many flavorful ingredients like candied orange peel, vegetable suet and mincemeat.
Houston Chronicle

Recipe: Three Nut Pie

1 teaspoon vanilla paste (or extract) 1 (9-inch) pie shell (use your favorite recipe or store-bought pie shell) Instructions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium saucepan, combine sugar, corn syrup and butter. Bring to a simmer, remove from heat. In a large bowl, beat eggs until frothy. Gradually...
