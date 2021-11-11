Humble pie

For over a decade, San Francisco Bay Area pie lovers have benefitted from Pietisserie owner Jaynelle St. Jean’s restless experimentation with quintessential pie recipes. She says that at the start, she didn’t want to offer apple pie, because it is too common. “But when my first large order came in from Pixar Animation Studios, and it included dozens of apple pies, this recipe was born,” she says. Pro tip: “If you have a juicer at home, put fresh ginger root through it for the best flavor. But caution, a little goes a long way. It’s definitely a season-to-taste ingredient.”
