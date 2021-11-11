Humble pie

Set aside religion and politics for a moment — the real elephant in the room we ought to be discussing is the one that put the pumpkin pie on the Thanksgiving table. That's right — Cucurbita, the genus of gourds that includes just about every squash and pumpkin we like to eat, was actually first spread across North America by prehistoric pachyderms such as the wooly mammoth and mastodon. The pilot versions of these fruits were smaller and significantly more bitter than their latter-day counterparts, which deterred rodents and other critters from gnawing into their seeds while still allowing those massive mammals (who were more apt to swallow them whole) to shovel them in by the trunkful. The intact seeds were left behind with a nice dollop of natural fertilizer and behold — Pumpkintown Pre-USA.

ERIE, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO