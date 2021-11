The Humboldt State men fell just short in their bid for a first-ever CCAA Tournament berth in soccer on Thursday, losing 1-0 at Chico State. The Jacks went into the regular-season finale as one of three teams battling for the final two CCAA tourney spots, but the loss dropped them to seventh in the final standings, one place out of qualification.

