Myanmar’s state election commission announced it is prosecuting the country's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi and 15 other senior political figures for alleged fraud in last November’s general election. The announcement was published Tuesday in the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper and other official media.Allegations of widespread electoral fraud were the main reason cited by the military for its Feb. 1 seizure of power that toppled Suu Kyi’s government. Her National League for Democracy party was about to begin a second five-year term in office after its landslide victory in the polls. The army-backed Union Solidarity and...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO