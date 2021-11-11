ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Denies Trump’s Bid to Freeze Riot Records Ruling

By David Yaffe-Bellany
Bloomberg
Donald Trump’s presidential diaries, call logs and other records must be given to a U.S....

MSNBC

John Kelly, Trump's former chief of staff, is no longer holding back

John Kelly served as Donald Trump's White House chief of staff for 17 months, and after parting ways with the Republican president, the retired Marine general said very little about his former boss and place of employment. His reticence did not last. Business Insider reported this week:. John Kelly, Donald...
POTUS
Washington Post

Trump’s latest media appearance? A 30-minute chat/pillow ad.

So there’s Donald Trump, sitting on an uncomfortable-looking chair in an ornate but empty ballroom, decked out in a tuxedo as a rainstorm battered Mar-a-Lago. And across from him in another uncomfortable-looking chair, the pillow guy, Mike Lindell. For more than half an hour, the two discussed their shared, wildly incorrect understanding of American politics in a video that Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, later posted to his sort-of social media site Frank Speech. Every so often, a snippet of text would pop up as the men chatted: Use this special promotional code to save on a new MyPillow!
POTUS
Washington State
Newsweek

This Donald Trump Advisor Used the Word 'Transition'—and Scuttled Out of Town

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Tuesday, November 17, White House National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien slipped out of Washington for a three-country trip to Asia, visiting Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines. With a focus on China since becoming national security advisor in September 2019, O'Brien was discussing shared concerns about Beijing's aggressive behavior and South China Sea territorial claims.
POTUS
New York Post

Facts Trump Dems’ claims on Donald’s economy

When President Donald Trump took office in 2017, economists around the world had accepted the fact that the US economy had entered the “new normal” where economic growth would be low, and wage growth nonexistent. Trump’s team argued that deregulation, trade policy and tax cuts could bring us back to the old normal or, more memorably, make America great again.
POTUS
Person
Donald Trump
#Riot#U S House
Washington Post

Trump’s legal strategy tested in fight with Congress over Jan. 6 records

As president, Donald Trump stymied lawmakers seeking his financial records and the testimony of a close adviser by employing a legal strategy that worked to his advantage even when he lost in court. Trump has turned to these familiar tactics now in a bid to thwart House investigators pursuing accountability...
POTUS
