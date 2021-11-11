CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Tyson Fury opts for Dillian Whyte fight after considering retirement

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=468Dsq_0ctMFLmg00

Tyson Fury considered bowing out as world heavyweight champion after his knock-out win over Deontay Wilder in October - but has changed his mind and is set to fight Dillian Whyte instead.

That’s according to his cousin and assistant trainer, Andy Lee, who says the desire remains with Fury to train on a regular basis and “clean out the division” even if there is nobody who can aspire to genuinely beat the 33-year-old.

An 11th-round KO in the trilogy fight saw Fury retain his world title and since then there has been speculation over his next potential move.

His promoter, Frank Warren, recently explained that there was “no rush” for the Brit to make a decision and that nothing was likely to happen in any case until the WBC’s convention later in November.

But Lee, speaking on TalkSport, explained that Fury had been holding his own council for a time and was leaning towards retiring before deciding to take on the next challenger.

“I arrived in Morecambe a few weeks ago," Lee explained. "The first day we went out for a coffee and I said, ‘What do you do? Do you retire, do you hang them up?’

“[Fury] said, ‘Well, I’m thinking that way.’ And then he said, ‘On the other hand, what else am I going to do with my life?’

“He loves to train, he loves to fight and although there are no challenges out there for him, he can still take a lot of pleasure in cleaning out the division and beating up these other guys and also earn a hell of a lot of money while doing it.

“He likes the Dillian Whyte fight. He is enthused by that, that’s what he is talking about to me so I can see that being the next one.”

Fury’s father revealed the fighter needed surgery on both elbows immediately after the Wilder fight, on injuries he had going into the match-up, while he has also recently claimed that his son could defeat both Whyte and Anthony Joshua on the same night .

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder vs Dillian Whyte in play if Tyson Fury rejects WBC ruling

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder could get called up to face Dillian Whyte for the vacant WBC title in a shocking development this month. Wilder has emerged as a potential opponent for Whyte as “The Bronze Bomber” is number one in the ratings. The American puncher kept this ranking despite...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

John Fury tells Dillian Whyte: “Blow smoke up’ Tyson’s backside to get title shot

By Charles Brun: John Fury recommends that Dillian Whyte start saying “nice things” about his son Tyson Fury if he wants a chance to fight for his WBC heavyweight title. John says Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) needs to start praising Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) if he wants to share the ring with the unbeaten champion. However, Fury will be FORCED to defend against Whyte, 33, soon if he wants to hold onto his WBC strap.
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Fury and Whyte Fight Could Make A Lot Of Sense

It has been a big year for both heavyweights Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte. The UK big hitting pair both recorded big wins. Fury stopping Deontay Wilder in their third fight. Even more impressively so after it recently emerged he had a significant injury going into the fight. For Whyte...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua ‘hype will always be there’, Eddie Hearn claims

Promoter Eddie Hearn expects the hype around a Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua super-fight to ramp up again should both win their next bouts.Joshua has a rematch against Oleksandr Usyk scheduled for the spring after losing his WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles in September.Fury, after his victory over Deontay Wilder is set to face Dillian Whyte with his fellow Brit looking like his next mandatory challenger.“Dillian Whyte now looks like he will fight Tyson Fury, AJ faces Usyk and then I expect the winner to fight the winner for the undisputed (title),” Hearn said.“It could be Dillian...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Tyson Fury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Wbc#Talksport
The Independent

Tyson Fury ‘would like’ Oleksandr Usyk fight next with Anthony Joshua stepping aside

Tyson Fury’s promoter Bob Arum claims the world heavyweight champion wants to face fellow title-holder Oleksandr Usyk next for the undisputed heavyweight title.Fury was expected to be tasked with dealing with Dillian Whyte as his WBC mandatory, but on Tuesday night, the WBC chose not to order the bout.That means the Gypsy King could arrange an interim fight in the New Year, with Arum maintaining his preference is to face Usyk, who holds the WBO, WBA Super and IBF belts, should Anthony Joshua step aside and not follow through with the rematch.“Whyte’s people had brought an arbitration proceeding against the...
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

FURY vs WHYTE scrapped: WBC deny British fight fans mouthwatering bout

Big news in the heavyweight division… according to The Sun, Dillian Whyte will NOT get his WBC title shot against Tyson Fury. Whyte was presumed to be the WBC mandatory challenger, with a fight against heavyweight champion Tyson Fury expected to have been ordered after the deadline passed for The Gypsy King to arrange a unification bout with Oleksandr Usyk.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Canelo Alvarez details why Deontay Wilder lost to Tyson Fury

Canelo Alvarez has highlighted the technical deficiencies that he believes cost Deontay Wilder against Tyson Fury.WBC champ Fury knocked out the American challenger in a blockbuster clash in Las Vegas last month.And Canelo, who fights Caleb Plant in a super middleweight unification clash on Saturday night, believes shortcomings in Wilder’s style were to blame for the result.“Great fight, great fight,” he told the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer. “I think Wilder needs more condition, more moves. He doesn’t know how to move the head.“It is difficult when you don’t have that condition and you don’t know how to move. That is...
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

George Foreman Clarifies What Ali Told Him Seconds Before Fight

We spoke on here before about what George Foreman said Muhammad Ali told him the first time they met. Years later they would meet in the ring. However one bone of contention has always been what was it that Ali actually said to Foreman in the mountains before their iconic fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Tyson Fury underwent six-hour operation following bout with Deontay Wilder

Two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury underwent a six-hour operation following last month's bout with Deontay Wilder, Fury's father John said this week via ESPN. In a discussion with BT Sport this week, John Fury said his son had injections in both of his elbows prior to fighting Wilder at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last month and has since undergone a six-hour surgery to correct the issues.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

The Independent

336K+
Followers
133K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy