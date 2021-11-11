CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Brief histories of the U.S. Armed Forces

Bonner County Daily Bee
 6 days ago

Since established by resolution of the Continental Congress on June 14, 1775 — more than a year before the Declaration of Independence — the U.S. Army has played a key role in the growth, development and defense of the nation. The Army is one of three military departments of...

bonnercountydailybee.com

Fortune

The highest-ranking woman in Pentagon history is on a mission to take the armed forces electric

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. In 1965, Bob Dylan performed his first electric concert at the Newport Folk Festival and got booed off the stage. In 2021, Kathleen Hicks, the deputy secretary of the Department of Defense and highest-ranking woman in Pentagon history, made her own visit to Newport, R.I. And like the iconic folkie-turned-rocker, her mission was to go electric.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wgvunews.org

Armed Forces Thanksgiving

We discuss the efforts of the Armed Forces Thanksgiving to support West Michigan Veterans Coalition. Paul Ryan, Captain, US Navy Reserve, Retired, to discuss. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
FESTIVAL
So Md News.com

Local deputies recall armed forces days

Growing up in the Midwest with its endless acres of fields and solitude might make a person curious about what else is out there. That curiosity led to a career in the U.S. Armed Forces for one man, who has since made Calvert County his home. “I had seen enough...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Smithsonian

“Maggie of the Boondocks”: Martha Raye and a lifetime of service to the U.S. Armed Forces

Around 1966, Dr. Carl Bartecchi was serving as an army flight surgeon in the Mekong Delta in South Vietnam. When units in his area engaged in heavy combat with a Viet Cong force, Bartecchi found himself treating wounded men in rapid succession. In the operating room he heard a woman’s voice, “a sound that was somewhat unusual for our area,” he recalled. She told him “Don’t worry, I know what I am doing,” and went along cleaning out wounds for several hours before stepping out to donate blood for a critically wounded man. The same woman, hours later, could be found among the stretchers of wounded soldiers, cracking jokes, teasing, talking, and lifting spirits. That evening, she put on a performance for the base that brought the house down.
MILITARY
Bonner County Daily Bee

Lester R. "Ray" Calhoun Jr.

Lester R. "Ray" Calhoun Jr. was a young Marine lance corporal in South Vietnam in April 1967 when he and his platoon were charged with leading an assault to secure Hill 881 South. During the night leading up to the assault, the North Vietnamese soldiers shouted into the night, telling...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Service runs deep in Evans family

Service and patriotism runs in the Evans family, with three members of the family — Major Gen. A.J. Evans, Col. Philip Brooks, and Col. Richard G. Evans — serving a combined 95 years of active duty in the U.S. Air Force. Major General A.J. Evans. Andrew J. Evans Jr. entered...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WMBB

Bay County is saluting all Armed Force Veterans

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The annual Bay County veterans day parade and ceremony drew in thousands of people. High school bands joined veteran organizations along the parade route, which ended at the county government center. There were several generations of service members honored at Thursday’s parade ceremony. “We wouldn’t have this country without our […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
lakecountyexam.com

Ceremony remembers veterans of armed forces

Members of the Layne Clifton VFW Post #4070 were joined by fourth grade music students from Fremont/A.D. Hay Elementary School led by Susan Davis in a Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11, by the War Memorial at the Lake County Courthouse. VFW #4070 Post Commander Steven Hatfield led the...
LAKE COUNTY, OR
census.gov

Many Programs Available for Those Who Served in U.S. Armed Forces

The nation’s nearly 20 million veterans are eligible for a variety of cash and noncash benefits due to the sacrifices they made for our country, which has contributed to better economic conditions for them and their survivors, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report released today. Veterans — individuals who...
MILITARY
caldwelljournal.com

Schools recognizing those who served in the Armed Forces

LENOIR, NC (November 10, 2021) — Writing letters of thanks, waving American flags, singing the national anthem, and holding special Veterans Day assemblies and parades captivated students throughout the district in remembrance of the women and men who proudly served in the Armed Forces. In grades K-12, students wore patriotic shirts and hats with national colors – red, white, and blue – to signify respect and admiration for those who served. They revered veteran guests of honor in schools, many who were students’ parents and grandparents.
LENOIR, NC
defense.gov

Air Force Official Briefs Media on Deadly Drone Strike in Kabul

John F. Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, and Air Force Lt. Gen. Sami D. Said, the Air Force inspector general, briefed the news media today about an investigation into an August drone strike in Afghanistan that left 10 dead. Said discussed his office's investigation into a U.S. unmanned aerial vehicle strike...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy reveals what submarine crashed into near China

The unknown object that U.S. Navy submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-22) struck in the South China Sea on October 2 was an underwater mountain, according to a recently concluded investigation reported by USNI News on Monday. On Monday, the U.S. 7th Fleet confirmed in a statement to USNI News that the...
MILITARY
13 WHAM

Vietnam Veterans of America honor U.S. Armed Forces on Veterans Day

Rochester, N.Y. — The Vietnam Veterans of America local chapter held a Veterans Day ceremony Thursday. It was held at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Highland Park. The ceremony honored all men and women that served and are still serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. For more information about Vietnam...
ROCHESTER, NY
Deming Headlight

Three introduced bills honor and help U.S. armed forces

Our country owes a great debt of gratitude to our veterans and active duty servicemembers. During the week of Veterans Day, we pay special tribute to the men and women who have bravely served in our armed forces and recognize their vital role in our continued freedom and safety. I am proud to have introduced three important pieces of legislation for Veterans Day, to honor and help those who have protected us.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY

