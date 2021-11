I extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to the 2nd Ward voters in the Nov. 2 elections. I am humbled and honored to be allowed to continue to serve as your Alderman. While I will miss working with my outstanding friend and fellow Alderman Joanna Carloni and thank her for her hard work, I congratulate Ms. Bialek on her victory and welcome her to the Board of Aldermen.

SHELTON, CT ・ 12 DAYS AGO