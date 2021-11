DES MOINES, Iowa – State Rep. Mark Cisneros, R-Muscatine, announced that he would run for re-election in the newly drawn Iowa House District 96. Cisneros was first elected to the Iowa House in 2020 and represents the current Iowa House District 91. However, the approved redistricting map placed him in Iowa House District 95, which includes one township in his current district, the one he lives in, and extends south to the city limits of Burlington. Redistricting set up a potential contested primary with State Rep. David Kerr, R-Morning Sun, and a possible general election facing incumbent State Rep. Dennis Cohoon, D-Burlington, also placed in that district.

IOWA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO