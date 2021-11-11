CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN Security Council expresses concern over Myanmar crisis

By GRANT PECK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
A small group of protesters hold a flash mob rally calling for a boycott of the education system under the military government that ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Tarmwe township in Yangon, Myanmar, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (AP Photo)

BANGKOK (AP) — The United Nations Security Council has issued a press statement expressing deep concern about ongoing violence in Myanmar, whose military-installed government is using lethal force against opponents.

The Security Council’s action comes as Myanmar’s army appears to be conducting a major offensive in the country’s northwest amid warnings that the nation’s humanitarian situation is sharply deteriorating, with food shortages and a weakened public health system.

A press statement carries less weight than an official resolution, and can serve as a way of achieving consensus among Security Council members that would otherwise be difficult to achieve. The body appears to be constrained from taking more serious action because two of its permanent members, Russia and China, maintain warm relations with Myanmar’s current government.

Myanmar’s military seized power in February, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The takeover met with widespread public protests that were suppressed with deadly force. In response, armed opposition to military rule has arisen, and several U.N. experts have warned that the Southeast Asian nation risks tumbling into civil war.

The Security Council statement, issued late Wednesday in New York, said it “underlined the importance of steps to improve the health and humanitarian situation in Myanmar, including to facilitate the equitable, safe and unhindered delivery and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.”

It also called for “full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to all people in need, and for the full protection, safety and security of humanitarian and medical personnel.” The security situation in Myanmar, as well as the difficulties that aid agencies face in getting permission from the government to operate in remote areas, have greatly restricted the flow of assistance.

On Monday, the U.N. humanitarian chief urged Myanmar’s military leaders to provide unimpeded access to more than 3 million people in need of life-saving assistance “because of growing conflict and insecurity, COVID-19 and a failing economy.”

Martin Griffiths warned that without an end to violence and a peaceful resolution of Myanmar’s crisis, “this number will only rise.”

The council’s statement reaffirmed support for Myanmar’s democratic transition and reiterated its earlier call on the military “to exercise utmost restraint.” The government blames the violence on opposition groups, some of which it has officially designated “terrorist” organizations.

The council also reiterated support for the role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in helping find an end to the violence and the political crisis. It called for a five-point program suggested by ASEAN to be implemented, including a visit to Myanmar by the regional group’s special envoy.

A planned initial visit to Myanmar by the envoy was canceled when the government refused to allow him to visit Suu Kyi, who has been detained since the takeover and is being tried on charges her supporters and others say are spurious.

The government said the envoy cannot meet her because of her legal situation. Its failure to allow access resulted in ASEAN not allowing Myanmar’s leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, to attend a regional summit last month, an unprecedented rebuke to a fellow member of the organization.

Several civic organizations opposed to military rule expressed disappointment with what they said was inadequate action by the Security Council.

“Words and statements of ‘concern’ from the highest authority of the world body disregard the real threats against human security that is experienced by the people of Myanmar at the hands of the junta who continues to slaughter innocent people with total impunity,” said Khin Ohmar of Progressive Voice, a research and advocacy organization for human rights and social reform.

“The escalating violence in Myanmar is an embarrassment and a testament to the repeated failures of the U.N. system that challenges the relevancy of the U.N. Security Council to maintain international peace and security,” she said.

dallassun.com

UN Security Council to hold meeting on Afghanistan situation

New York [US], November 16 (ANI): The United Nation's Security Council (UNSC) will hold a meeting on the situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday, said the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). Taking to Twitter, UNAMA said that Deborah Lyons, UN Secretary-General Special Representative for Afghanistan will address the meeting.
WORLD
AFP

Myanmar junta charges Suu Kyi with fraud during 2020 polls

Myanmar's junta has charged Aung San Suu Kyi with committing electoral fraud during the 2020 polls, state media reported Tuesday, the latest in a barrage of allegations against her since her party won in a landslide. Suu Kyi is now also accused of "election fraud and lawless actions" during the polls, state-run newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar reported, without giving details on when court proceedings would begin.
WORLD
The Independent

Myanmar election body charges Aung San Suu Kyi with electoral fraud

Myanmar’s state election commission announced it is prosecuting the country's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi and 15 other senior political figures for alleged fraud in last November’s general election. The announcement was published Tuesday in the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper and other official media.Allegations of widespread electoral fraud were the main reason cited by the military for its Feb. 1 seizure of power that toppled Suu Kyi’s government. Her National League for Democracy party was about to begin a second five-year term in office after its landslide victory in the polls. The army-backed Union Solidarity and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KREX

US journalist jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months is freed

BANGKOK (AP) — American journalist Danny Fenster, who was recently sentenced to 11 years of hard labor after spending nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar, was freed and on his way home Monday, a former U.S. diplomat who helped negotiate the release said. Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was […]
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Troika participants express concern over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, call for unwavering support for Afghans

Washington [US], November 12 (ANI): Participants of the Troika Plus meeting on Afghanistan, comprising of the representatives from Russia, China, US and Pakistan, held in Islamabad expressed deep concern regarding the severe humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan and called for "unwavering" support for the Afghans. According to the joint...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

India expresses concern over terrorism in African region at UN

New York [US], November 13 (ANI): Joint Force of G5 Sahel needs sustainable, predictable and necessary support to deal with terrorist and armed groups in the vast Sahel region, said India at United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on Friday (local time). R. Madhu Sudan, Counselor at Permanent Mission of...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Western Nations Condemn Belarus at UN Security Council

NEW YORK - The United States and European members of the U.N. Security Council condemned Belarus on Thursday for what they called the "cynical instrumentalization of migrants," as tensions simmered along the Polish-Belarusian border. "We ... condemn the orchestrated instrumentalization of human beings whose lives and well-being have been put...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
albuquerquenews.net

UN Security Council calls for ceasefire in Ethiopia

New York [US], November 6 (ANI): The 15-membered United Nations Security Council (UNSC) expressed 'deep concern about the expansion and intensification of military clashes in northern Ethiopia' and urged the warring sides to negotiate a "lasting ceasefire". They further called to put an end to hostilities and to negotiate a...
WORLD
Marietta Daily Journal

UN Security Council to meet Friday to discuss Ethiopia

NAIROBI, Kenya — The United Nations Security Council was set to meet on Friday to discuss the situation in Ethiopia, where a conflict between the government and rebels has been escalating in recent weeks, dpa learned from diplomatic sources on Thursday. At the request of Mexico, the 15-member council was...
POLITICS
charlottestar.com

UN Secretary-General expresses concern over escalation of tensions in Ethiopia's Tigray

New York [US], November 4 (ANI/Sputnik): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced concern over the recent escalation of tensions in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray. "Very concerned about the evolution of the situation in Ethiopia, I just spoke to [Ethiopian Prime Minister] @AbiyAhmedAli to offer my good offices to...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

UN expresses concern over killing of rights activists in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 7 (ANI): The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Sunday expressed deep concern over the reports of killing of human rights defenders in the country. "UNAMA is deeply concerned at reports of killing of human rights defenders Frozan Safi in Mazar-e Sharif and Hijratullah Khogyani...
ADVOCACY
Newsweek

One Donald Trump Advisor Scuttled Out of Town After Using the Word 'Transition'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Tuesday, November 17, White House National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien slipped out of Washington for a three-country trip to Asia, visiting Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines. With a focus on China since becoming national security advisor in September 2019, O'Brien was discussing shared concerns about Beijing's aggressive behavior and South China Sea territorial claims.
POTUS
Axios

Biden's new border problem: Nations won't take back migrants

Migrants fleeing countries that refuse to take them back are driving new backlogs in the U.S. immigration system — and White House and Homeland Security officials worry this poses a growing obstacle to balancing humanitarian and national security concerns. Driving the news: U.S. officials at the southern border have come...
CNBC

The world is worried Putin is about to invade Ukraine. Here's why

Russian President Vladimir Putin is being watched closely by experts and officials. They fear that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine. Tens of thousands of Russian troops have reportedly gathered at the border with Ukraine. Russia invaded and annexed Crimea, a part of Ukraine, in 2014. President Vladimir Putin is...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Threat level ‘severe’ after terror attack

Top story: ‘Utter miracle’ of taxi driver’s escape with life. Hello, Warren Murray here with your news rundown this Tuesday morning. A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen. Counter-terror police have said they “strongly believe” al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. Police have declared the incident a terror attack with the home secretary, Priti Patel, announcing the threat level would be raised from substantial to severe, meaning another attack was “highly likely”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
