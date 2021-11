Things to watch Week 11 in the Southeastern Conference:. No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 12 MississippiIt’s a showdown between teams that could be at least second-best in the SEC West Division, behind No. 3 Alabama. And the Aggies beat the Crimson Tide to start a four-game winning streak and help stay in contention for the division title. The matchup pits Rebels star quarterback Matt Corral against the nation’s No. 2 scoring defense. Corral is the only FBS quarterback with 2,500 yards passing and 500 yards rushing this season. The Aggies are allowing fewer than 15 points a game and just held 16th-ranked Auburn to three.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO