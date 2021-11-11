CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Official Says Russia ‘Took Advantage' of Europe's Energy Crisis

By Abigail Ng, CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia did not cause Europe's energy crisis — but it didn't help, according to Amos Hochstein, the U.S. State Department's senior advisor for global energy security. Moscow chose not to send additional natural gas supplies to Europe for November despite saying it is ready to help. Russian President Vladimir...

CNBC

The world is worried Putin is about to invade Ukraine. Here's why

Russian President Vladimir Putin is being watched closely by experts and officials. They fear that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine. Tens of thousands of Russian troops have reportedly gathered at the border with Ukraine. Russia invaded and annexed Crimea, a part of Ukraine, in 2014. President Vladimir Putin is...
Washington Examiner

Let's cut the spin — Ukraine is alone against Russia

If he is to be deterred, Vladimir Putin must believe that the costs of a prospective action will be far outweighed by its benefits. Russia may soon launch a new offensive against Ukraine. Bloomberg reports that the United States and its European allies are readying new sanctions in the event that Russia uses prepositioned forces to attack Ukraine.
AFP

Poles fire tear gas, water cannon at migrants on Belarus border

Polish forces fired tear gas and water cannon on Tuesday at stone-throwing migrants trying to cross the Belarusian border, sparking accusations from Belarus that EU and NATO member Poland was trying to escalate the crisis. Polish border guards, who are deployed along with the army and police, estimate up to 4,000 migrants are currently camped out on the frontier between Poland and Belarus in increasingly dire conditions and freezing temperatures. Western powers accuse Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko of orchestrating the crisis, possibly with Russia's backing, by luring migrants to the border to sow division in the European Union -- claims denied by Minsk and Moscow. A standoff near the Bruzgi-Kuznica border crossing on the EU's eastern frontier began last week when hundreds of migrants gathered there.
TheConversationAU

Is the Belarus migrant crisis a 'new type of war'? A conflict expert explains

For months, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has been accused of using illegal migrants as a tool to punish the European Union for imposing sanctions on his regime. In July, Belarus loosened its restrictions on visas and increased flights on its state-run airline from the Middle East, allowing thousands of would-be migrants to arrive from Iraq, Syria and other countries. Belarusian security forces then funnelled the migrants to the borders with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia – all members of the European Union – and even gave them wire cutters to breach the fences. In recent weeks, the situation has grown...
Daily Mail

'You have to choose between Ukraine's freedom or buying gas from Putin': Boris Johnson issues warning to EU over Russia as he accuses Moscow and Belarus of 'contriving' to create migrant crisis on Polish border

European reliance on Russia's new gas pipeline will embolden Vladimir Putin and undermine the independence of Ukraine, Boris Johnson has warned. In a speech at the Lord Mayor's Banquet in the City of London last night, the Prime Minister urged EU allies to 'work ever more closely' as he issued a warning over the controversial Nord Stream 2 supply line.
KEYT

EXPLAINER: Europe lacks natural gas. Is it Russia’s fault?

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe is short of gas. Russia could in theory supply more beyond its long-term agreements, but hasn’t, leading to accusations it’s holding back to pressure Europe to approve a controversial new Russian pipeline. U.S. officials have urged Moscow to boost gas supplies to Europe. Tensions rose after the president of Belarus threatened to cut off a gas pipeline from Russia to Europe. Analysts say Russia routinely uses gas to serve its own geopolitical interests, and President Vladimir Putin has been quick to urge approval of the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline. But a gas shortage brings many factors into play, including the pandemic recovery, changes in pricing and European Union regulations.
thedrive

Latest Images Of Russia’s Checkmate Fighter Shows Us Just How Big It Really Is (Updated)

Russia has billed the Checkmate as a light fighter, but that isn't really the case. Some four months since it was officially unveiled, another glut of promotional material has been released relating to the Sukhoi Checkmate ahead of its official foreign debut at the Dubai Airshow next week. Also known as the Light Tactical Aircraft, or LTS in Russian, what we've seen now reveals a fighter that’s substantially bigger than we might have imagined, at least in comparison to the Su-57 Felon. Seeing the two planes alongside each other provides our best view so far of the enigmatic Checkmate fighter project and evidence that this is really more of a medium fighter than a true light combat jet.
Reuters

France warns Russia as EU prepares sanctions on Belarus

BRUSSELS/WARSAW/MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - France told Russia on Monday NATO would be prepared to defend the sovereignty of Ukraine, near where NATO says Moscow has been staging a troop buildup, while Western leaders sought to tackle a migrants crisis on the eastern borders of the European Union. The European...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Merkel Warns Fourth Covid Wave Is Hitting Germany With ‘Full Force'

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel has described the Covid situation in the country as "dramatic." "The fourth wave is hitting our country with full force," Merkel reportedly told an event for the Association of German Cities. Germany recorded more than 50,000 new cases on Wednesday. Germany's Angela Merkel has described the...
AFP

EU should prepare for more migrant crises: border chief

The European Union should be prepared for more migrant crises like the ones on the Greece-Turkey and Poland-Belarus borders, the head of the EU's border agency told AFP in an interview. The EU accuses Belarus of deliberately bringing the migrants to the border as a way of putting pressure on the EU. Belarus denies this and says Poland should let them in.
Washington Times

‘A threat to all nations’: U.S. condemns Russia after major space weapon test

Russia on Monday tested a major antisatellite weapon in outer space, U.S. officials said, creating more than 1,500 large pieces of debris and potentially endangering American and Russian astronauts aboard the International Space Station. U.S. Space Command first confirmed the “debris-generating event,” and Biden administration officials later said that the...
rigzone.com

Russia Joins OPEC+ USA Pushback

Russia says there is no shortage of oil in the global market. Russia says there is no shortage of oil in the global market and there may even be a surplus from early next year, adding to the chorus of other OPEC+ members to push back against calls from the U.S. to raise output faster.
