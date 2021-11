David Adamusko and Lindi Mallison live in a house on a canal in the Upper Keys with an expansive and eye-catching garden that can be seen by boaters as they pass by. One day, Adamusko watched as a boat slowly chuggied by, turned around and came back. From the deck, a woman yelled to him, “What kind of cactus is that? I live in Arizona and I’ve never seen anything like that.”

