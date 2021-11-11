False alarm: No tornado warning in Seattle, $2 million plan to advance digital equity, and more from Seattle

(Robert Sumner / Getty Images)

No tornado warning in Seattle

The National Weather Service in Seattle tweeted that there were no tornado warnings for Seattle, after receiving reports of tornado alerts on people's phones. A Tornado Warning for areas of Kitsap County was sent to people outside the area, including Seattle.

For those who received the tornado warnings alert, the NWS would like to collect your location and cell carrier so they can try and get this sorted.

Prepare for rain and snow though

Rain, wind and rising snow levels are forecasted from Thursday to Friday. Snow levels are expected to rise to 9,000 feet in elevation by Thursday night.

$2 million plan to advance digital equity

In total, $2 million in grants is available to organizations working to increase digital resources available in King County. Organizations focused on serving communities most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will be prioritized. Applications open now and close on Nov. 30. Learn more here

Thursday, November 11th - CLOSED.

Reminder: All King County COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites are closed Nov.11 in observance of Veteran's Day. The sites will open as usual on Friday, Nov. 12. Click here for more information.

Vaccine verification policy FAQ

Is following the vaccine verification policy voluntary? Does this policy mean we no longer have to wear masks? Will children ages 5-11 have to show proof of vaccination? Should you have any questions about the vaccine verification policy, check the FAQs. Visit http://kingcounty.gov/verify for more info.

Did you know?

A pink fluorescent pink sign is used specifically for unplanned events like emergency traffic incidents. These signs are temporarily placed and warn of a road incident ahead. Use caution when driving near a fluorescent pink sign.

