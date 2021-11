The night skies were active for meteor watchers in October, as two annual showers arrived last month. But both a full moon and cloud cover kept most of us from really seeing anything worthwhile. Now, the top astronomical event of all of 2021 comes in the third week of November. And while it will occur late in the night, you might want to set your alarms to have a look. It's not every night we get to witness something like this. Of course, this all comes during a time when skies are often cloudy over the Northeast, so that could become a factor again.

ASTRONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO