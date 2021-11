Rafael Nadal played his first Major tournament at Wimbledon 2003, in his first event after turning 17. A super talented Spaniard was the semi-finalist at the All England Club in the junior event a year ago. He used that experience for a professional debut on the fastest surface against Mario Ancic, beating the Croat and racing past Lee Childs in the second round to become the youngest player in the last 32 since Boris Becker in 1985!

TENNIS ・ 14 DAYS AGO