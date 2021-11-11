CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4th fatal hospital fire of pandemic kills 2 in Romania

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Romania killed two people Thursday, authorities said. It was the fourth fatal fire at a Romanian COVID-19 hospital during the pandemic. The blaze broke out in the infectious disease wing of the hospital in the city of Ploiesti...

Reuters

Indian hospital fire kills 10, injures seven

NEW DELHI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Fire swept through the intensive care unit (ICU) of a government hospital in India's western city of Ahmednagar on Saturday, killing at least 10 people and injuring several, a health official said. The incident is the latest in a series of such fires, some...
Fire in Indian hospital COVID-19 ward kills 11 patients

NEW DELHI (AP) — Eleven patients died Saturday after a fire broke out in a hospital’s COVID-19 ward in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, police said. There were 17 patients in the ward in the city of Ahmednagar where the fire started, said police Inspector Jyoti Karkade. The remaining six patients are in stable condition, she added.
Klaus Iohannis
Morgues in Romania struggle with pandemic dead

The morgue at Bucharest's University Emergency Hospital in Romania's capital is struggling to cope with an additional number of bodies that need processing amid a rapid, deadly surge of COVID-19 cases which has all but crippled the country's ailing health care system. (Nov. 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress.
Fire in COVID hospital kills 3 in Bulgaria

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Officials say a fire broke out on a ward for COVID-19 patients in Bulgaria, killing three people. The fire in the southern Bulgarian town of Sliven broke out at about 2:40 a.m. Sunday, the chief of the local fire brigade, Vladimir Demirev, told reporters. The blaze occurred in a room on the fourth floor where three male patients were receiving care. He said two died at the scene and another succumbed to his burns later. The fire was quickly extinguished, and an investigation was launched to establish the cause. A new surge in coronavirus cases is overwhelming Bulgaria’s ailing health care system. On Sunday, health authorities reported 8,178 patients in COVID-19 wards, 745 of them in intensive care.
Austria locks down unvaccinated as Europe fights fresh Covid wave

Austria on Monday became the first country in the European Union to impose a lockdown on the unvaccinated and start inoculating children as young as five after coronavirus cases surged across the continent. - 'They will be protected' - As part of efforts to increase vaccination coverage, Vienna city authorities have also become the first in the EU to start inoculating children between the ages of five and 11.
UK health agency extends gap between infection and shots for children

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Wednesday that children aged between 12 and 15 should delay getting a COVID-19 vaccine if they've recently had COVID to at least 12 weeks after they were infected. The advice brings guidance for 12 to 15-year-olds into...
118% vaccinated Gibraltar cancels Christmas over new COVID-19 spike

More than 118% of Gibraltar’s population are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with this figure stretching beyond 100% due to doses given to Spaniards who cross the border to work or visit the territory every day. Gibraltar’s entire adult population has been fully vaccinated since March, 2021. Masks are still required...
Ryanair passenger forced to spend night at airport in thunderstorm for not having Covid test she did not need

Two Ryanair passengers were forced to spend the night outside Rome’s Ciampino airport after the airline refused to allow them access to their flight home.Becky MacInnes-Clark and her partner Kurt Finch, from Suffolk, were booked on the Thursday evening Ryanair flight from the Italian capital to London Stansted.Ms MacInnes-Clark, who had a valid passenger locator form and was fully vaccinated, said that a Ryanair ground staff representative insisted that she needed a negative Covid test taken in the previous 48 hours before travelling back to the UK.This requirement was dropped by the UK government in October for passengers who have been...
Biden's new border problem: Nations won't take back migrants

Migrants fleeing countries that refuse to take them back are driving new backlogs in the U.S. immigration system — and White House and Homeland Security officials worry this poses a growing obstacle to balancing humanitarian and national security concerns. Driving the news: U.S. officials at the southern border have come...

