US Indo-Pacific Command chief in Japan, reaffirms commitment

Ozarks First.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — The head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command on Thursday met with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and reaffirmed America’s commitment to achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific despite rising tensions amid China’s increasingly assertive military actions. Adm. John C. Aquilino was in Tokyo following a three-day...

www.ozarksfirst.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
