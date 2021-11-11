Bored Shorts Performs ‘As The World Looks Down’ Live at Enmore

Top Shelf Music is proud to present the world premiere of Love: Music, a short documentary film by Kaili Rose and the KairoMedia team. It’s the first of a series of short films exploring unique perspectives from the music industry by those in the industry. This first film explores the hands-on experience of a concert photographer, Kaili, as she works with two regional music festivals attempting a post-pandemic comeback. She learns of the intense struggles and underlying motivations of these dedicated, music-loving teams, while witnessing and documenting the lengths they’ll go to — all in the name of music. Namely, the love of music. And, she can relate, too.
