Music

Bored Shorts Performs ‘As The World Looks Down’ Live at Enmore

happymag.tv
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe opening track off their new album, Way Off!, As The World Looks Down is a rollicking rock ‘n’ roll adventure — and with the help of a few “computer instruments” — Will and Dom were still able to bring the noise. “It’s about people who use fear and...

happymag.tv

NYLON

Måneskin's Best Live Performances & Covers

If you haven’t heard, Måneskin is the hottest rock band of the moment and maybe Italy’s biggest export since pasta and pizza. The Italian quartet won Eurovision 2021 in May 2021 and skyrocketed to international stardom, making their U.S. TV debut appearance on Jimmy Fallon this past October. Besides all...
MUSIC
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Award winner Royal Wood is performing live in Fairbanks

Canadian singer/songwriter Royal Wood is coming to Fairbanks to perform an uplifting and emotional live performance, thanks to the Fairbanks Concert Association. Royal Wood started playing music after the age of 4, and his songwriting and instrumental skills have only improved since then. “I played by ear, I was just...
FAIRBANKS, AK
wgcu.org

ENCORE: The Swingin’ Clique Perform Live in Studio!

We listen back to our conversation from this past spring with members of the Southwest Florida-based band The Swingin’ Clique including music performed live in the WGCU studios. The band’s performances create a unique immersive experience with their fresh take on traditional jazz, showtunes and melodies from the Great American...
ROCK MUSIC
#Shorts#The Audio Technica#Urushi
JamBase

Watch Radiohead Perform ‘Pyramid Song’ Live In 2001

Radiohead shared a live video of “Pyramid Song” from Paris in 2001. The video arrives the same day as Radiohead’s Kid A Mnesia collection. Kid A Mnesia is a reissue — along with a disc of previously unreleased material dubbed Kid Amnesiae — of the groundbreaking UK band’s landmark turn of the century companion albums, 2000’s Kid A and 2001’s Amnesiac. “Pyramid Song” appears on the latter. Radiohead captured the aforementioned live version of the song at Canal+ Studios in Paris on April 28, 2001.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Justin Bieber To Perform Live Concert in the Metaverse

Justin Bieber is gearing up to perform live in the metaverse. The chart-topper will sing several songs from his latest album, Justice, during an upcoming live concert on the virtual entertainment platform Wave on November 18. During the event, attendees will be able to interact with the Grammy-winning artist, who will be able to control his digital avatar using a motion-capture suit.
wfuv.org

WFUV's Live Performances

By — It'sPublic Radio Music Day. To celebrate, we're broadcasting some new and recent live concerts and studio sessions throughout the day. For the Question of the Day you can request any of WFUV's live performances. We'll arrange a set after 9 a.m. Here's what we played:. Natalie Merchant "Kind...
MUSIC
Spin

15 Minute Live Performances: John R. Miller

Earlier this year, John R. Miller released his latest album, Depreciated. The album chronicles the story of a life well-lived, with its songs being filled with hope and wonder. We spoke with him about it at the time of its July release, and he detailed the struggles that he was dealing with leading up to it. Miller eventually found happiness in Kentucky and began spending a lot of time traveling and performing in the Bluegrass State.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Big Boi's Dream Collaboration Has Finally Come True: 'I Have A Monster Hit'

Years of running up that hill have finally paid off for Outkast legend Big Boi. In a recent interview with Mark Ronson for The FADER Uncovered podcast, Daddy Fat Sax revealed his long sought after collaboration with English chanteuse Kate Bush is complete — he’s just waiting for the right time to release it.
MUSIC
Santa Monica Daily Press

Live Performance of “Mindful Gratitude: Beyond…” Nov.19

The Santa Monica College Music Department will present the SMC Concert Chorale and SMC Chamber Choir in a live performance of “Mindful Gratitude: Beyond….” The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 19, in The Broad Stage at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th Street (at Santa Monica Boulevard).
SANTA MONICA, CA
wiltonbulletin.com

Taylor Swift Premieres 'All Too Well: The Short Film' With Live 10-Minute Performance of Her Beloved Song

The Swifties have spoken. If they had their way, “All Too Well: The Short Film” would sweep the Oscars and Grammys too. Before the 10-minute film hit the Internet on Friday night, Swift attended a premiere of the project — which she wrote and directed — at the AMC Lincoln Square 13 (a multiplex with the same number of screens as her favorite number) in New York City. The theater was packed with her fans, who wore red, naturally, and cheered and sang along at Swift’s own encouragement.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Brass Against singer apologises for urinating on fans face

The Welcome to Rockville Festival held at Daytona National Speedway (in Florida, no less) was a night to remember. Especially for the ‘lucky’ man who had his face urinated on by Brass Against lead singer Sophia Urista. For context, in a now viral video Urista can be seen telling the...
MUSIC
107.3 KFFM

Barrio Manouche Performing Live at The Seasons Performance Hall

There's nothing like live music and the Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima is not lacking when it comes to putting together a great evening for friends and family!. What once used to be a church, the building still holds so much character. Gorgeous windows, high ceilings, and pews to enjoy a view from the second level or down low for an up-close concert experience.
YAKIMA, WA
Mic

Lady Antebellum might have changed their name, but they’re still causing harm to Black artists

A popular coping mechanism throughout the outrageousness of 2020 was the social media trend of keeping track of what you didn’t expect to be on your 2020 bingo card. One item that certainly qualified was popular country band, Lady Antebellum, trying to steal the stage name of Black blues singer, Anita White. Over a year later, the fight for the rights to the name “Lady A” is still boiling over — and the scales are unfortunately not tipping in White’s favor. This past weekend, Spotify went so far as to remove an entire newly released album by New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis, just for featuring White on one track.
MUSIC
topshelfmusicmag.com

WORLD PREMIERE: ‘Love: MUSIC, A Festival Short Film’

Top Shelf Music is proud to present the world premiere of Love: Music, a short documentary film by Kaili Rose and the KairoMedia team. It’s the first of a series of short films exploring unique perspectives from the music industry by those in the industry. This first film explores the hands-on experience of a concert photographer, Kaili, as she works with two regional music festivals attempting a post-pandemic comeback. She learns of the intense struggles and underlying motivations of these dedicated, music-loving teams, while witnessing and documenting the lengths they’ll go to — all in the name of music. Namely, the love of music. And, she can relate, too.
MOVIES
Complex

ASAP Rocky Performs ‘Live. Love. ASAP’ at ComplexCon

Five minutes before ASAP Rocky’s headlining set was supposed to begin at ComplexCon 2021, a group of people rushed into the middle of the crowd. For a few moments, there was confusion as the group made their way through the audience, before ultimately forming a circle around 100 feet from the stage. Then, out of nowhere, Rocky popped up from the middle of the circle and started performing “Grim Freestyle.”
CELEBRITIES
fscsouthern.com

Studio Box continues to perform live shows

This Fall, Studio Box has continued performing live shows, following restrictions at the beginning of spring due to COVID-19. Last spring was Studio Box’s first time back with in-person performances since the start of COVID-19, but in order to maintain safety standards amidst the pandemic, Studio Box events were held outside. This year, the club is back at performing and practicing inside.
PERFORMING ARTS

