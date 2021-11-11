CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Phunware (PHUN) option prices bid amid wide price movement

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Provident Financial Holdings (PROV) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend; 3.3% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Provident Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: PROV) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, or $0.56 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Federal Signal (FSS) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend; 0.8% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, or $0.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Connection (CNXN) Declares $1.00 Special Dividend; 2.1% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Connection (NASDAQ: CNXN) declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Upgrades Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney upgraded Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Hikes Price Target on its Favorite EV Stock, Now Sees 35% Upside

While Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has a market cap of over $1 trillion, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) nearly $150 billion, and Lucid ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

SBA Communications (SBAC) Declares $0.58 Quarterly Dividend; 0.7% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share, or $2.32 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend; 1.8% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Loop Capital Downgrades The Beachbody Co. Inc. (BODY) to Sell

Loop Capital analyst Daniel Adam downgraded The Beachbody Co. Inc. (NYSE: BODY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Raises Price Target on Underweight-Rated Lucid (LCID) Shares to $16, Sees Better Risk-Reward in 5 Other EV Stocks

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas reiterated an Underweight rating (NASDAQ: LCID) on Lucid Group and raised the price target to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Peloton (PTON) Shares Rally 15% as $1 Billion Secondary Offering Attracts Large Investor Demand, Analyst Sees Cheap Valuation and High Risk

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) shares soared 15.5% yesterday after the company witnessed strong demand from investors related to its $1 billion ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wolfe Research Upgrades Zions Bancorp (ZION) to Outperform

Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache upgraded Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Northland Capital Markets Starts TPG Pace Solutions Corp (TPGS) at Outperform

Northland Capital Markets analyst Mike Grondahl initiates coverage on TPG Pace Solutions Corp ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Sees 3 Reasons HP, Inc. (HPQ) Revenue is Likely to be Light

BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated an Underperform rating and $29.00 price target on HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) ahead of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Lowe's Cos. (LOW) Stock Rally After Topping Estimates and Raising Guidance, Goldman Sachs Expects Share Outperformance Today

Shares of Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) are up nearly 4% in today’s trading session after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition (SUAC) Opens at $10.07

Today's IPO for SPAC ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SUAC) (NYSE: SUAC-U) opened for trading at $10.07 after pricing 26,500,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Duckhorn (NAPA) Stock Falls 5% on Stock Offering from Private Equity Owners TSG Consumer Partners and Other Insiders

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) shares were trading around 5% lower after-hours on Tuesday after the company announced a secondary stock offering from large private equity owner TSG Consumer Partners, which took the company public back in March, and other company insiders.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

American Software (AMSWA) Declares $.11 Quarterly Dividend; 2% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. American Software (NASDAQ: AMSWA) declared a quarterly dividend of $.11 per share, or $0.44 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Investors Rolling Calls - Susquehanna

Susquehanna option strategists Alison Edwards notes PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) investors continue rolling calls to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

