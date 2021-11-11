Sunworks (SUNW) option prices increase into quarter results

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Suncoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, or $0.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
Provident Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: PROV) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, or $0.56 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19,...
Connection (NASDAQ: CNXN) declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, or $1.32 annualized. This is a 10% increase from the prior dividend of $0.30. The...
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, or $0.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.98 per share, or $3.92 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021,...
Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas reiterated an Underweight rating (NASDAQ: LCID) on Lucid Group and raised the price target to ...
Shares of Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) are up nearly 4% in today's trading session after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results ...
BMO Capital analyst Gary Nachman lowered the price target on Optinose (NASDAQ: OPTN) to $9.00 (from $16.00) while maintaining an ...
Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) shares soared 15.5% yesterday after the company witnessed strong demand from investors related to its $1 billion ...
Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) 30-day option implied volatility is at 124; compared to its 52-week range of 69 to 289.
iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) November 9 straddle priced for a move of +/- 15% into the expected release of quarter results before the open on November 17.
Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) November weekly call option implied volatility is at 220, November is at 131; compared to its 52-week range of 60 to 127 into the expected release of quarter results today after the bell. Call put ratio 1.3 calls to 1 put as shares sell off 10%.
HCI Group (NYSE: HCI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, or $1.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 18, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.2 percent. For...
Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, or $0.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 7, 2021, to stockholders of...
Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney upgraded Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ) from ...
Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share, or $5.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
