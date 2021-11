LAKE ELSINORE – During a special board meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Lake Elsinore Unified School District governing board approved the provisional appointment of Genie Kelley to fill the vacancy of Trustee Area 2, which became vacant following the resignation of Susan Scott effective Sunday, Oct. 31. Kelley will serve the appointment until the next general election in November 2022. The Trustee Area 2 seat would be open to all qualified candidates to fill the remaining two years of the term until it expires in November 2024. Clerk Juan Saucedo made a motion to approve the provisional appointment of Genie Kelley to the Lake Elsinore Unified School District Board of Education, and board member Marybeth Slane seconded the motion. “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we are proud.

LAKE ELSINORE, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO