For more than three years now, the Burgerville Workers Union has launched strikes, pickets, and walk-outs, and negotiated over numerous meetings to win better pay, better job protections, and other demands from the local fast food company. The Portland Mercury was the first to break the news that the two parties will likely ratify a contract that will guarantee things like wage increases, holiday times, an end to at-will employment, and in-store tipping for the five unionized stores.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 5 DAYS AGO