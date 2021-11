Red Roof’s President George Limbert was recently tapped for the top job after serving as the company’s interim president during a period that has included the worldwide pandemic. Limbert, who holds a law degree, shared with LODGING how, after joining the company as corporate counsel in 2013, he became the right man for the job of steering the company through what he called “the biggest crisis the hotel industry has ever seen.” He also described how Red Roof consciously geared decisions in the early days of the pandemic toward remaining open and surviving, and how the company’s plans going forward—which include rolling out a prototype for its newest extended-stay brand HomeTowne Studios—are designed to apply lessons learned from the pandemic and the continuing labor challenges to best serve guests, team members, communities, and other stakeholders.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO