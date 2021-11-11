CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Zurich Insurance on track to hit targets as P&C premiums rise

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WWOBI_0ctLsx8W00

ZURICH (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group expressed confidence in hitting its 2022 targets on Thursday while reporting property and casualty (P&C) premiums rose 11% on a like-for-like basis in the first nine months.

“P&C gross written premiums continue to benefit from the improvement in the pricing environment. Recent claims events are likely to extend the hard market, with the gap between rate increases and loss cost inflation likely to persist for longer than previously expected,” Chief Financial Officer George Quinn said.

“Technical profitability is expected to continue to improve despite catastrophe losses which are 3 to 4 percentage points higher than the long-term average.”

Comments / 0

Related
Insurance Journal

Rise in Insurance Demand Likely to Break Premium Records in 2022: Swiss Re

Strong growth and record premiums are projected for the global insurance industry, as demand for risk protection increases, according to Swiss Re Institute’s latest sigma study. The global insurance market is set to exceed US$7 trillion in premiums for the first time by mid-2022, which will happen earlier than expected,...
BUSINESS
SmartAsset

Investors Who Want to Beat Inflation Watch This Index

Inflation causes prices of goods and services to increase over time. This increase causes money to have less purchasing power in the future than it does today. It also threatens investment portfolios. Thus, investors seek to beat inflation with higher … Continue reading → The post Investors Who Want to Beat Inflation Watch This Index appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BUSINESS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Zurich Insurance Group delivers latest financials

All key figures in Zurich Insurance Group’s November 11 update for the first nine months of 2021 point to growth. According to the Swiss insurer, its gross written premium (GWP) from Zurich’s property and casualty (P&C) operations in the nine months ended September 30 amounted to $31.15 billion, up from $27.26 billion previously.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Inflation#P C#Zurich#Zurich Insurance Group
Reuters

Insurer Direct Line Q3 hurt by lower motor, travel premiums

Nov 9 (Reuters) - British insurer Direct Line posted a marginal rise in third-quarter gross premiums on Tuesday, as a poor showing at its motor and travel units countered growth in its commercial and roadside assistance services. The London-listed company, which also offers home and business insurance, said gross written...
TRAVEL
insurancebusinessmag.com

Global insurance premiums could reach $10 trillion by 2030

Global insurance premiums could reach $10 trillion by 2030, as the industry transitions into a new societal role, according to a report by Bain & Company. The insurance industry is undergoing a transformation in its role, moving from seeking reimbursements for damages to incentivizing behaviors to reduce overall risk, according to the report, titled Insurance 2030: As Risks Mount, Insurers Aim to Augment Protection with Prevention.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Insurer Lancashire's written premiums surge as rates improve

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Lancashire (LRE.L) posted on Thursday a 47% surge in gross written premiums for the nine months ended September as the insurer took advantage of improving rates, while its property and casualty reinsurance business saw strong growth. Lancashire, like other British insurers, has benefited from rising rates,...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Barrick Gold on track to hit top end of production targets

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Thursday, ahead of the North American equity open, the world's second-largest gold producer reported adjusted net earnings of...
METAL MINING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
stockxpo.com

AIG Third-Quarter Profit Jumps on Insurance Sales, Higher Premiums

American International Group Inc. reported strong improvement in third-quarter profit, as it sold more property-casualty insurance at higher premium rates. The company’s net income totaled $1.66 billion, a 490% jump over the year-earlier net of $281 million. Results in 2020 were depressed by pandemic-related shutdowns and the reluctance of many Americans to fly, which hurt AIG’s travel-insurance business. AIG had taken a $185 million third-quarter charge against earnings for estimated Covid-19 losses. The year-earlier results also were depressed by costs related to a divestiture.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Hertz plans $1.5 billion offering of five-year high-yield bonds

Rental-care company Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it is planning to offer $1.5 billion in five-year high-yield bonds in a private placement. Proceeds will be used along with cash on hand to repurchase all or some of the company's outstanding Series A preferred stock, and for general corporate purposes. The company, which emerged from bankruptcy in July, resumed trading on Nasdaq last week and selling shareholders raised $1.29 billion by selling shares ahead of the relisting. The company did not receive any proceeds from those sales. Shares were up 1.2% premarket.
Reuters

Braze valued at $8 bln as shares jump in Nasdaq debut

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Shares of Braze Inc (BRZE.O) opened 34% above the offer price in their market debut on Wednesday, fetching a valuation of nearly $8 billion for the New York-based customer engagement platform. The listing comes amid a slew of strong debuts from the software and technology sector,...
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street dips on rate hike uncertainty; Visa weighs on Dow

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street indexes fell on Wednesday as investors fretted over early rate hikes by the Federal Reserve after strong retail earnings, while Visa weighed on the Dow after Amazon said it would stop accepting cards issued by the operator in the UK. Target Corp (TGT.N) was...
STOCKS
Reuters

Sonos forecasts 2022 sales above estimates; shares tick up

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Sonos Inc (SONO.O) on Wednesday forecast fiscal 2022 sales above analyst estimates, despite facing backlogs for its smart speakers because of supply constraints. Sonos said it expects fiscal 2022 sales of between $1.925 billion and $2 billion, above Wall Street estimates of $1.86 billion, according to...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Wall Street down as retailers stoke inflation fears

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street benchmarks closed down on Wednesday on inflation fears and supply chain concerns, with investors betting the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates sooner than expected to tame rising prices. Target Corp (TGT.N) was the latest big-name retailer to report positive results, upping...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Tenet Healthcare offering $1.45 billion of nine-year high-yield bonds

Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp. said Tuesday it is planning a private placement of $1.45 billion of nine-year, high-yield bonds. Process will be used to fund the acquisition of Surgical Center Development #3, LLC and Surgical Center Development #4, LLC's ownership interest in a portfolio of 92 ambulatory surgery centers and certain other related assets, the company said. Any remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of debt, for working capital and capital expenditures. Tenet shares were slightly higher premarket and have gained 101% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
240K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy