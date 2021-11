This is an excerpt from The Atlantic’s climate newsletter, The Weekly Planet. Subscribe today. If pith-helmeted archaeologists were to name our era like they name those of our ancestors—the Stone Age, the Bronze Age, etc.—they might very well dub ours the Steel Age. Steel is ubiquitous: It’s in cars, appliances, buildings, roads, infrastructure, and weapons, an essential input into virtually every large manufactured product. “As you go through your day, you pass steel every few feet,” Todd Tucker, the director of governance studies at the Roosevelt Institute, a progressive think tank, told me. “It’s sort of what chips are for the tech sector.”

INDUSTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO