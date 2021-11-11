CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Why commodity traders may finally get a handle on deforestation

By Theresa Lieb GreenBiz Group
GreenBiz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the first big announcements coming out of COP 26 was the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use, signed by 137 countries that cover over 90 percent of the world’s forests. The declaration puts a renewed emphasis on the sustainable use, protection and restoration of forests and other...

Washington Post

E.U. seeks to block import of commodities that drive deforestation

The European Union on Wednesday proposed a measure that would seek to restrict imports to “deforestation-free” goods and materials for countries in the bloc, in an effort to fight consumer trends that drive deforestation around the world. Importers of commodities including coffee, cocoa, soy, beef, palm oil and wood —...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Coal stocks, carbon prices tell the COP26 story; plus, the G20 needs an emergency meeting

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights Everyone has their opinion of how much China and India’s 11th-hour sabotage of the COP26 conference communique set back coal reduction efforts in Glasgow over the weekend, but for those voting with their money, coal stocks tell the story. Despite international cries that changing the wording from “phase out” […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Camden News

Deforestation

When you see the word "deforestation," you think of the Amazon River Basin in Brazil or the Congo River Basin in Africa, and you're right on target. These huge, tropical rain forests are sometimes called the lungs of the earth, and make no bones about it, they are extremely important. Their loss would be catastrophic, but they are in grave danger.
EL DORADO, AR
World Economic Forum

Why partnership will be essential in reversing deforestation

Food and agriculture are a key driver of deforestation, which in turn has been a major cause of climate change. Reversing deforestation will involve a genuine partnership between producer and consumer countries. Key tools to make progress on this issue include due diligence to ensure sustainable practices in supply chains,...
AGRICULTURE
Street.Com

Traders Get Uplifting News, but Still Need a Rest

The market gapped higher at the open on solid jobs news and growing optimism that COVID is on the downswing. Scott Gottlieb, who is a member of the board of Pfizer (PFE) and former director of the Food and Drug Administration, stated on CNBC that "By Jan. 4, this pandemic may well be over, at least as it relates to the United States."
STOCKS
Reuters

Exclusive-Major commodities traders sue Brazil coffee farmers for defaults

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Commodities traders including Louis Dreyfus, Olam and Volcafe are pursuing legal action against hundreds of Brazilian coffee farmers whose failure to deliver on pre-agreed sales has left the merchants exposed to losses, according to sources and documents seen by Reuters. Arabica coffee prices have rallied some...
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

Planting ‘millions of trees’ may not be the answer to deforestation

The announcement at Cop26 to halt and reverse global deforestation over the next decade (Cop26: world leaders agree deal to end deforestation, 1 November) is to be welcomed, but still raises important questions about the role of tree plantations. For years, environmentalists have not just resisted the destruction of old-growth forests, but also the conversion of landscapes to large-scale tree plantations, because they offer little biodiversity and can impact negatively on hydrology and local land rights.
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationCanada

Why the West should develop a clean energy strategy to meet the needs of the Indo-Pacific region

The Indo-Pacific region, which includes 24 nations and stretches from Australia to Japan and from India to the U.S. west coast, is home to both the largest concentration of humanity and the greatest source of global emissions. In 2020, the region produced 16.75 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide from the consumption of oil, gas and coal — more than all other regions worldwide combined. Success in the global effort to keep global warming below 2 C and stop catastrophic climate change depends on the region to move away from coal and other fossil fuels. Yet at the COP26 climate summit in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

The hydrogen hype bubble may have finally popped

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) punched a hole in the fossil fuel industry’s hydrogen hype bubble when they denied a Title V Air Permit to NRG Energy’s Astoria Gas Turbine Power Plant last Wednesday. Citing the project’s non-compliance with New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), DEC referred to the project’s own admission in its Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement that its plan to eventually convert the plant to run on “emissions-free” hydrogen fuel “is not currently technically feasible given that there are no commercially available sources of [the] fuel.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GreenBiz

The high-hanging fruit is reachable. The question is how soon?

When it comes to decarbonization, nothing is easy, but some measures are easier than others. Rapid, widespread deployment of renewable energy is one of the best near-term solutions, and it will reduce emissions substantially but not entirely. To reach net zero, it will also be necessary to clean up sectors...
ENVIRONMENT
mining.com

14 million tonnes a day show why China and India won’t quit coal

There’s a reason India and China defended coal’s future at the Glasgow climate summit: no nations have added more coal-fired power-plant capacity in the past decade than these two major emitters. China and India are currently mining a combined 14 million tons a day of the dirtiest fossil fuel. Coal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Deforestation can raise local temperatures by up to 4.5℃ – and heat untouched areas 6km away

Forests directly cool the planet, like natural evaporative air conditioners. So what happens when you cut them down? In tropical countries such as Indonesia, Brazil and the Congo, rapid deforestation may have accounted for up to 75% of the observed surface warming between 1950 and 2010. Our new research took a closer look at this phenomenon. Using satellite data over Indonesia, Malaysia and Papua New Guinea, we found deforestation can heat a local area by as much as 4.5℃, and can even raise temperatures in undisturbed forests up to 6km away. More than 40% of the world’s population live...
ENVIRONMENT
GreenBiz

13 big deals that made COP26 the ‘Business COP’

I’m not going to weigh in on whether COP26, the climate conference that concluded over the weekend in Glasgow, Scotland, was a success or failure. There is no shortage of opinions on both sides of that equation, a debate that will no doubt rage right up until COP27, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, next November.
ECONOMY
GreenBiz

Cities are surprising leaders in forest conservation

This post originally appeared on WRI. The world’s forests face a dire threat. Each year, 15 million to 22 million acres of forests are permanently cleared and many millions more are degraded. But many decisions affecting forests happen from miles away: cities are home to government officials who set land policy, businesses that sell and buy the commodities that displace forests, and investors who finance it all.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Advance of soy commodity in the southern Amazonia with deforestation via PRODES and ImazonGeo: a moratorium-based approach

The guidance on decision-making regarding deforestation in Amazonia has been efficient as a result of monitoring programs using remote sensing techniques. Thus, the objective of this study was to identify the expansion of soybean farming in disagreement with the Soy Moratorium (SoyM) in the Amazonia biome of Mato Grosso from 2008 to 2019. Deforestation data provided by two Amazonia monitoring programs were used: PRODES (Program for Calculating Deforestation in Amazonia) and ImazonGeo (Geoinformation Program on Amazonia). For the identification of soybean areas, the Perpendicular Crop Enhancement Index (PCEI) spectral model was calculated using a cloud platform. To verify areas (polygons) of largest converted forest-soybean occurrences, the Kernel Density (KD) estimator was applied. Mann"“Kendall and Pettitt tests were used to identify trends over the time series. Our findings reveal that 1,387,288Â ha were deforested from August 2008 to October 2019 according to PRODES data, of which 108,411Â ha (7.81%) were converted into soybean. The ImazonGeo data showed 729,204 hectares deforested and 46,182 hectares (6.33%) converted into soybean areas. Based on the deforestation polygons of the two databases, the KD estimator indicated that the municipalities of Feliz Natal, TabaporÃ£, Nova UbiratÃ£, and UniÃ£o do Sul presented higher occurrences of soybean fields in disagreement with the SoyM. The results indicate that the PRODES system presents higher data variability and means statistically superior to ImazonGeo.
AGRICULTURE
yourmoney.com

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards

Amazon blamed the high cost of processing payments for the decision. Online card payments attract a range of fees including interchange fees and other transaction charges. The email to Amazon customers said: “Starting 19 January 2022, we will unfortunately no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK, due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.”
BUSINESS

