Meta and YellowHead have both been working in Israel to help businesses with digital marketing, and the 'Meta Startup Hub' is the next step in this initiative. The Meta Startup Hub will target new startups in Israel, and provide their members with training on digital marketing, talent recruitment, general business practices, and the future of the Metaverse. The Meta Startup Hub will then work with graduates of their training regiment and provide them with advanced, intimate training with managers from meta and YellowHead.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO