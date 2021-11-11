Aramco gets bids for gas pipe grid: press

This Insight explores potential pathways for Japan to move towards its ambitious targets. In October 2020, the then newly-appointed Japanese Prime Minister surprised the world, and many of his officials, by announcing a commitment for Japan to reach Net Zero by 2050. In April 2021, he strengthened the commitment by setting a 2030 target for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions of 46 per cent compared to 2013 levels. Net Zero and associated interim targets will be challenging for many countries, but are particularly challenging for Japan. Following the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011, Japan’s nuclear power generation has been much reduced, resulting in significantly increased reliance on fossil fuels, notably coal and LNG.

