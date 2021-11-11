CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aramco gets bids for gas pipe grid: press

naturalgasworld.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sale is expected to raise over $15bn, which would help Aramco deliver on its 2019 IPO pledge of issuing $75bn in annual dividends. Saudi Aramco has received final bids from BlackRock, Brookfield Asset Management...

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

naturalgasworld.com

ADNOC announces $6bn investment to enable drilling growth

The state-owned company is looking to boost its crude oil production capacity to 5mn barrels/day by 2030 and achieve gas self-sufficiency for the UAE. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on November 16 announced investments worth up to almost $6bn to enable drilling growth. The state-owned company is looking to boost its crude oil production capacity to 5mn barrels/day by 2030 and achieve gas self-sufficiency for the UAE.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

DNG Energy receives South Africa's 1st LNG shipment

The company is promoting the use of LNG for road and maritime transport. DNG Energy has received South Africa’s first-ever consignment of LNG, it said on November 16 in a statement. The shipment arrived from Rotterd...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

The gas market is once again rife with bullish signals

Following a number of uneasy weeks at elevated prices, the gas market is once again rife with bullish signals. In Europe, the suspension of Nord Stream 2’s certification process has let bullish momentum take hold again, resulting in higher TTF prices due to the evaporating expectations of any supply relief through this pipeline during the Northern Hemisphere winter.
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Mitsui, GS Energy to partner Abu Dhabi for blue ammonia project

Mitsui and South Korean GS Energy in association with ADNOC and ADQ have partnered with Ta’ziz and Fertiglobe to develop a blue ammonia facility in Ruwais. Japan’s Mitsui and South Korean GS Energy in association with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and ADQ have par...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Canada’s Enbridge shuts portion of BC gas system

Canadian infrastructure company Enbridge said November 16 heavy rains in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland had forced it to shut a portion of its T-South natural gas pipeline. In a system notice, the company said flooding in the area had forced it to shut T-South between Merrit and Hope for precautionary...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Energy transition in Japan and implications for gas

This Insight explores potential pathways for Japan to move towards its ambitious targets. In October 2020, the then newly-appointed Japanese Prime Minister surprised the world, and many of his officials, by announcing a commitment for Japan to reach Net Zero by 2050. In April 2021, he strengthened the commitment by setting a 2030 target for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions of 46 per cent compared to 2013 levels. Net Zero and associated interim targets will be challenging for many countries, but are particularly challenging for Japan. Following the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011, Japan’s nuclear power generation has been much reduced, resulting in significantly increased reliance on fossil fuels, notably coal and LNG.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
News Channel 3-12

Gas price relief on the horizon as global oil supply picks up, says IEA

By Walé Azeez, CNN Business A rise in global crude oil supply could put the brakes on surging gasoline prices that have hit record levels in parts of the United States and Europe. According to the International Energy Agency’s latest market report, global oil supplies jumped by 1.4 million barrels per day in October, with The post Gas price relief on the horizon as global oil supply picks up, says IEA appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Pavilion, Qatar, Chevron create GHG reporting methodology for LNG

The methodology will be applied to sales and purchase agreements, specifically those executed by Pavilion Energy with QatarEnergy and Chevron. Singapore’s Pavilion Energy, QatarEnergy, and Chevron have jointly published a quantification and reporting methodology to produce a statement of greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) for delivered LNG cargoes, they said on November 17 in a joint statement.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

Coal stocks, carbon prices tell the COP26 story; plus, the G20 needs an emergency meeting

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights Everyone has their opinion of how much China and India’s 11th-hour sabotage of the COP26 conference communique set back coal reduction efforts in Glasgow over the weekend, but for those voting with their money, coal stocks tell the story. Despite international cries that changing the wording from “phase out” […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Henry Hub moves above $5.00/mn Btu

The US benchmark for the price of natural gas is rebounding from losses last week. The December gas delivery contract at the US Henry Hub moved back above the $5.00/mn Btu threshold early in the November 16 session. The contract hit $5.17/mn Btu on 12:22 GMT, up nearly 3% so...
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Oil prices recover as rest of 2021 remains bullish

Oil prices are recovering today after the trimming of recent days, as market conditions remain bullish – albeit not without risks. In a tight supply environment oil prices can’t fall forever. Even though traders trimmed a few dollars last week and started Monday with caution, the short-term trajectory is still bullish for oil.
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Global Coal to Clean Power Transition initiative missing key support

Following the COP26 news that approximately 46 countries, five subnational and 26 organisations pledged in total or in part to the Global Coal to Clean Power Transition initiative. Following the COP26 news that approximately 46 countries, five subnational and 26 organisations pledged in total or in part to the Global...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Naftogaz allowed role in Nord Stream 2 certification

BNetzA has four month until January 2022 to reach a draft decision on Nord Stream 2's certification. Ukraine's Naftogaz has been allowed to take part in the certification process for the Russian-owned Nord Stream 2 operating company, the company announced on November 15. Naftogaz requested involvement from German energy regulator...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Oil and gas still needed for decades to come: BP

BP’s Looney added that the conversation about energy should be less of an ideological one. The CEO of UK energy company BP on November 15 told cable news broadcaster CNBC that oil and natural gas will remain part of the energy mix for the foreseeable future. BP CEO Bernard Looney...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Egypt’s Low Carbon Hydrogen Development Prospects

This paper explores the prospects for low carbon hydrogen (blue and green hydrogen) developments in Egypt. Egypt has one of the largest economies in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and several of its industries are large sources of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. As part of its contribution to mitigate GHG emissions within the framework of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, Egypt is focusing on the development of an ambitious renewable energy programme.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Russia Joins OPEC+ USA Pushback

Russia says there is no shortage of oil in the global market. Russia says there is no shortage of oil in the global market and there may even be a surplus from early next year, adding to the chorus of other OPEC+ members to push back against calls from the U.S. to raise output faster.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Emirates want “carbon-efficient” oil and gas

Abu Dhabi hosted an energy summit as the COP26 summit drew to a close during the weekend. The CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company said November 14 continued investments in fossil fuels was still needed during the energy transition. Abu Dhabi hosted more than 30 CEOs of global...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

