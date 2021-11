The one thing that had been on my mind for the last eight months had finally arrived, my exchange year. A year in Brazil, that didn’t sound bad at all. I was tired of doing the same things every day. I wanted something different, a change, and this was my opportunity. A different house, different people, a language I was not familiar with, as well as an unexplored country. I knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I wanted to make the most out of it.

