CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Rutgers University at Camden arts and sciences professors want to know why their beloved dean was fired abruptly. They didn’t get much of an explanation during a meeting with their chancellor, making an already rocky relationship worse.

By Colleen Flaherty
Inside Higher Ed
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZoom — Arts and sciences professors at the Rutgers University campus at Camden asked campus chancellor Antonio D. Tillis to a meeting Wednesday to explain the sudden firing of their dean, Howard Marchitello, last month. Answers were in short supply, with Tillis saying he could not directly address a...

www.insidehighered.com

Comments / 0

Related
uab.edu

Moore to become associate dean for College of Arts and Sciences

The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s College of Arts and Sciences has named John K. Moore, Jr., Ph.D., the new Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs. Moore earned his B.A. in Spanish from Sewanee: The University of the South, MAT in Spanish from Middle Tennessee State University, and Ph.D. in Spanish Literature from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Daily Cardinal

To Chancellor Blank: Unfortunately, I did not get to know you

All around the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the leaves are highlighting a change in the seasons as students bundle up for the dropping temperatures and gradually adapt to their fall schedules. Especially with the return of in-person classes, students flooding throughout campus during passing periods, and game days featuring droves of fans in the streets eager to get to Camp Randall by “Jump Around,” we, as students, are finally given the opportunity to settle into a routine. However, what do we do when the face of our university announces she is changing her colors?
MADISON, WI
felician.edu

School of Arts and Sciences Gets New Associate Dean

Dr. Sharon Towler has been named an Associate Dean of Academic Administration in the School of Arts and Sciences at Felician University. “I am excited about this new role because I will have the opportunity to work closely with undergraduate students that need academic support and guidance,” said Dr. Towler who added, “It will also present opportunities for me to create student success initiatives and academic programming to improve retention and graduation outcomes.”
LODI, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Dean
Inside Higher Ed

Bachelor’s Degrees at Community Colleges: The Key Podcast

In the last month, California enacted a law that could greatly expand the number of bachelor’s degree programs being offered by the state’s 116 community colleges. And Arizona passed a law allowing massive systems like the Maricopa Community Colleges to award their own four-year degrees for the first time. Half of all states now permit such programs.
COLLEGES
CBS Philly

New Jersey To Invest $400 Million To Improve States Colleges, Universities

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey will invest $400 million in improvements at its colleges and universities. Gov. Phil Murphy says the new investment will make the state’s colleges more competitive without raising tuition. “Not only is this hopefully going to make our already world-class institutions of higher education even better and sharper. It will also take the burden off of students and their families, but it’s also the smart thing to do,” Murphy said. He made the announcement at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, one of the campuses that stand to benefit. The hope is for high-achieving students to stop leaving the state.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
syr.edu

Chancellor Syverud Addresses Nov. 17 Meeting of the University Senate

In his remarks to the University Senate today, Chancellor Kent Syverud encouraged the campus community to get their flu shot, gave updates on key leadership searches and the DEIA Strategic Plan. The full text of his remarks is below. Thank you, Professor Stokes-Rees. I am going to be brief. We...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers Camden#University President#Arts
Gazette

Rutgers University euthanized 23,000 mice during pandemic

While mice are used for experimentation, one university killed tens of thousands of mice they had deemed unnecessary during the pandemic. A recently publicized document from Rutgers's financial department revealed that the university lost $1.15 million worth of "research animals required for student/postdoc training." Recently leaked documentation from the Rutgers University finance department claims that as many as 23,000 mice meant for testing were euthanized in 2020. The mice were killed due to concerns about costs lost from the pandemic.
COLLEGES
tulane.edu

Beloved professor gets gift of a lifetime from former student

When Jim Dillard graduated from Tulane University in 1987 with a master’s degree in biomedical engineering, he knew there was one professor he wanted to stay in touch with – Cedric Walker. Having received his bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering two years earlier, he had gotten to know Walker as both a friend and mentor.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Providence Business News

Brown University appoints Jain as dean of medicine and biological sciences

PROVIDENCE – Brown University appointed Dr. Mukesh K. Jain, a physician scientist who specializes in cardiovascular medicine, as the university’s new dean of medicine and biological sciences. Jain is currently the chief academic officer at University Hospitals health system in Cleveland, Brown said, as well as vice dean for medical...
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
felician.edu

Felician School of Arts and Sciences Dean’s Lecture Series

RUTHERFORD, NJ – The new School of Arts and Sciences Dean’s Lecture Series will proudly launch on Tuesday, November 16, at 6pm at Ray’s Place in Education Commons on the Rutherford campus. It is open to the public. The mission of the lecture series is to showcase high-impact topics in...
LODI, NJ
Inside Higher Ed

Streamlining the Student Experience

Sarah Tuxbury — In years past, students at theUniversity of Michigan at Dearborn typically had to visit multiple separate campus offices to get help when they needed it. That’s no longer the case since the August launch of a new shared-services system that unified 20 university offices, including enrollment, financial aid, student life and advising, among many others, to deliver a single, coordinated approach via what’s known as a “one-stop shop.”
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

Ethical College Admissions: Would Lottery Admissions Work?

Is admission by lottery the cure to all that ails the college admissions process? That notion rears its head every few years, and I have been (more than once) among the voices writing about that topic. My very first published article about college admission, in fact, was a 1988 back-page essay in The Chronicle of Higher Education that argued that random selection is the fairest way to allocate scarce slots at highly selective colleges.
LOTTERY
thesewaneepurple.org

Professor Profile: Dr. Kati Curts

The rain taps lightly against the window of the cozy, lamp-lighted office on the second floor of Walsh-Ellett Hall. Dr. Curts is settled in a desk chair. The shelves behind her desk are filled to the brim, books about religious studies and teaching spilling over onto her window sill and part of her desk. There are various lamps around the room, but only one is lit.
COLLEGES
wustl.edu

Arts & Sciences dean names faculty leadership team

Feng Sheng Hu, dean of Arts & Sciences, has bolstered the school’s administrative efforts by appointing several faculty members to new or expanded leadership roles. Hu’s priority has been to increase the faculty presence in the dean’s office and build broader representation of the various areas of the school. Hu...
COLLEGES
Washington Square News

CAS dean search sees scant student involvement

NYU’s College of Arts and Science is searching for a new dean following the resignation of dean Gene Jarrett in August. The Dean Search Committee, composed of members of the Faculty of Arts and Science, is led by neuroscience department chair André Fenton. Meghan Ashbrock and Jackie Zavitz of Heidrick...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy