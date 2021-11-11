Rutgers University at Camden arts and sciences professors want to know why their beloved dean was fired abruptly. They didn’t get much of an explanation during a meeting with their chancellor, making an already rocky relationship worse.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey will invest $400 million in improvements at its colleges and universities. Gov. Phil Murphy says the new investment will make the state’s colleges more competitive without raising tuition. “Not only is this hopefully going to make our already world-class institutions of higher education even better and sharper. It will also take the burden off of students and their families, but it’s also the smart thing to do,” Murphy said. He made the announcement at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, one of the campuses that stand to benefit. The hope is for high-achieving students to stop leaving the state.

