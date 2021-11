Customer satisfaction with financial advisors and online financial investment firms rose slightly overall since last year, according to a new survey. Satisfaction with financial advisors is up 1.3% and, with a score of 78, is on par with customer satisfaction with banks as well as with online investment providers, according to a survey of 15,120 financial services customers, chosen at random and contacted via email from Oct. 5, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021, by the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Credit unions was the only area in the survey where customer satisfaction dropped, by around 1.3%, ACSI says.

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO