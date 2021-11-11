CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUD Trades Modestly Lower After Weaker Jobs Data

By Trade The News
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Japan and AU report hotter inflation data after US CPI surprise. USD index slightly extended rise during Asia; USD/JPY rose above ¥114. Nikkei 225 has reversed the opening decline, the index has outperformed amid the drop in the Yen. Japanese cos. due to report earnings include Rakuten, McDonald’s Japan,...

www.actionforex.com

moneyweek.com

The most important price in the world is rising – investors beware

There has been a fundamental shift in the investment landscape, a shift that has meant making money these past few months has become that much harder. It explains the slowdown in commodities, the general choppiness and lack of clear trend elsewhere. It perhaps also explains some of the price action we have seen in bitcoin and ethereum.
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Gold prices muted as US dollar strength weighs

BENGALURU (Nov 17): Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday (Nov 17) but hovered around a recent low after a jump in US retail sales kept the dollar close to a 16-month high. Spot gold rose 0.2% to US$1,854.39 (about RM7,743) per ounce by 0207 GMT, but the metal was still only about US$6 shy off its lowest level since last Friday hit in the previous session. US gold futures gained 0.2% to US$1,857.10.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Dollar Extends Rally as Focus Turns to UK and Canada CPI

Dollar’s rally extends in Asian session, with EUR/USD breaching 1.13 key support zone. Meanwhile, USD/JPY also breaks 114.86 near term top. Sterling is so far very resilient as markets await inflation data from the UK. Canadian Dollar is just mixed ahead of Canada CPI. Much volatility is likely in the day ahead. In other markets, Gold is back at around 1850 after failing rally attempt. WTI crude oil continues to defend 80 handle.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Asian Open: USD/JPY Hits A 3-Year High Ahead Of Japan’s Trade Data

The USD extended its post-CPI gains due to strong retail sales data, with only GBP slightly outperforming it as bets are now on for BOE to hike in December. Australia’s ASX 200 futures are up 19 points (0.26%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,439.40. Japan’s Nikkei...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Aussie Dollar And Yields Drop On Wage Data

USD/JPY trades near ¥115. Nikkei drops despite higher opening and recent Yen weakness; Index heavyweight Fast Retailing weighs. S&P ASX 200 has extended declines; CBA weighs on the Financials index. Shanghai Composite ended morning trading slightly higher (+0.2%). Hang Seng has remained modestly lower. Companies due to report during the...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Hit Important Support At 1.129

The strong UK labour market report for September with elements that bode well for the month October as well defined European morning trading. This job market resilience is the final missing piece for the BoE to kick off the tightening cycle. The pound strengthened towards the EUR/GBP 2021 lows to finish at 0.8429. UK’s yield curve bear flattened with changes varying from 4.2 bps (2y, 5y) to 1.7 bps (30y). US retail sales came in much stronger than expected and took over from the UK labour report as the dominant trading theme in the afternoon. US (real) yields rose 1.3 bps (5y) to 3.6 bps (20y). Hawkish comments from St. Louis Fed Bullard underpinned the UST selloff. He argued to end the tapering faster (in Q1) to have the optionality to hike rates sooner. He also put on the table to start the balance sheet runoff (i.e. not to reinvest proceeds from maturing bonds) immediately after the tapering process instead of waiting a while. Bond yields in Europe in the meantime fell with the German curve bull steepening, seeing the 2y and 5y decline by 4.1 bps and 3.7 bps respectively. The German 10y real yield hit a new alltime low at -2.238%. UST underperformance gave the dollar a clear edge over peers. EUR/USD closed at 1.132, down from 1.137. USD/JPY surpassed recent highs to finish at the highest level since early 2017 (114.82).
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD Gains On Solid Financial Data

The USD tended to gain against its counterparts yesterday on the back of solid financial data as both the retail sales growth rate and the industrial output outperformed market expectations. The acceleration of the prementioned growth rates for October continued to build on a momentum for the market sentiment strengthening the USD after the release of the US CPI Rates for the same month last week. Also on the monetary front it should be noted that St. Louis Fed President Bullard yesterday stated that the Fed should follow a more hawkish approach that provided additional support for the USD. Given that there is a low number of high impact financial data besides the US construction data we expect fundamentals to be leading the USD for today and should the market sentiment be maintained we may see the greenback gaining further.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

European Open: Multiple CPI Reports And Fed Speakers On The Docket

It’s another busy day for the calendar which kicks off with UK inflation at 07:00 GMT. Australia’s ASX 200 index fell by -50.5 points (-0.68%) and currently trades at 7,369.90. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -79.55 points (-0.31%) and currently trades at 25,360.34. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

An Inflation Rate Increased Sharply In The UK

Major US indices finished Tuesday’s trading with growth amid optimistic retail sales data for October and amid the signing by the president of the infrastructure package. By the close of the stock market, the Dow Jones increased by 0.15%, the S&P 500 added 0.39%, and the NASDAQ jumped by 0.76%. The US retail sales in October increased by 1.7% compared to the previous month. In October, the US industrial production also added 1.6% from the previous month.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Central Banks In Focus

Central banks are heavily in focus on Wednesday as we get a bunch of inflation data from across the globe and hear from a number of policymakers whose views on the trend will set the tone for the markets. Stock markets have been struggling to build on a strong earnings...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

AUD/JPY: Bearish Move As Plannes Below M L3 82.38 Is Target

Clear rejection below M L3. Q H3 should be the target. The price is bearish. When it’s a risk-on environment, Commodities prices tend to increase, and traders go long AUD due to that factor. When commodities prices go up, Stock Markets go up and there is demand for positive swaps on AUD pairs currently as opposed to JPY. When it’s a risk-off environment, usually the opposite occurs, and as a result, the JPY appreciates as foreign flows from Japan are repatriated back to their local currency. At this point, we can see that the market is rejecting. 83.70 is the zone for short trades. Targets are 82.38 and 82.24.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Sterling Jumps on Strong CPI, Euro Selloff Continues

Sterling jumps broadly today after much stronger than expected consumer inflation data, that raises the chance that BoE will “have to act” on interest rates soon. On the other hand, Canadian Dollar shrugs off strong, but inline with expectation CPI. Dollar is still among the strongest for the week, but it’s apparently taking a breather for now. On the other hand, Euro is the worst performing, on expectation that ECB will lag behind other central banks in stimulus removal.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Dollar Climbs as Prices and Yields Tick Higher

Global inflation risks prevail, Canada delivers CPI data. The US economy is recovering well in the last quarter of the year and subsequently news of a fresh Fed Chairman being appointed seems to be fading in the horizon. Yesterday’s surprise surge in the US retail sales by 1.7% m/m for October hints that consumption remains at elevated levels however, these figures are nominal as rising price pressures persist.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

UK CPI for the month October immediately set the tone for European dealings. Headline inflation accelerated from 3.1% y/y to 4.2% (1.1% m/m), faster than the 3.9% expected. Core inflation sprinted from 2.9% to 3.4%, another consensus beat. The price data comes after yesterday’s strong labour report. Both nudge the Bank of England towards a delayed rate hike in December. UK bond markets are still a bit hesitant with the short end of the curve edging >2 bps lower. Sterling on the other hand does enjoy a good bid. EUR/GBP eases towards the 0.84 support/big figure. A break lower in early European/late Asian dealings reversed but the couple clearly isn’t out of the woods yet, especially since the euro has nothing to offer in staging a countermove. ECB’s Schnabel serves as a point in case. The former-hawk reiterated the central should avoid a premature tightening, adding that conditions for a rate hike are very unlikely to be met in 2022. She implicitly refers to markets pricing a first rate somewhere end next year. Should sterling succeed in a technical breach sub 0.84, we’re looking at the 0.8282 March 2020 low as a next support. Friday’s retail sales could be the trigger needed. Cable extends yesterday’s trip back north of 1.34(7).
BUSINESS
albuquerquenews.net

Wall Street jumps on sharply higher retail sales, dollar rallies

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks rose sharply in the United States Tuesday after data from the Commerce Department showed spending levels are now exceeding those before the Covid-19 pandemic. Retail sales surged 1.7 percent in October, well ahead of expectations for 1.4 percent. The October figure was more than...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Sterling Rises on Solid Job Data, Dollar Firm on Retail Sales

Sterling rises broadly today with help from solid job data, which eased the concerns over the impact of end of furlough scheme. Dollar is also firm as supported by better than expected retail sales sales. Euro is trying to digest some losses but stays weak on dovish ECB expectations. On the other hand, commodity currencies are turning softer on mixed risk sentiments.
BUSINESS
invezz.com

AUD/USD relief rally accelerates ahead of US retail sales data

The AUD/USD pair rose slightly after the latest RBA minutes. The RBA repeated that it believes that it will hike rates in 2024. The pair will next react to the latest US retail sales data. The AUD/USD pair held steady on Tuesday morning after the latest RBA minutes and ahead...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

USD Gained As US Retail Sales Are Awaited

The USD tended to gain against a number of its counterparts yesterday as the market’s attention turns to the release of the US retail sales growth rate for October in today’s American session. It should be noted that shortly after the release also the US industrial production growth rate for the same month is to be released and could extend the volatility for the greenback. On a monetary level the market’s bets on whether the Fed will tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace, after the release of the US CPI rates for October last week, were carried forward and we note Atlanta Fed President Bostic’s speech later on today. On a more fundamental level, we note the friendly tone in the meeting of US president Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping and its characteristic that the Chinese leader called the US president an “old friend”, while also called for more cooperation and communication. The Yuan tended to gain and the partial thawing of tensions in the US-Sino relationships could create some safe haven outflows for the USD and provide support for commodity currencies such as the Aussie. US stockmarkets presented little volatility yesterday, yet we would note that Tesla’s share price continued to drop given also that Elon Musk threatened to sell another part of its shareholdings in a Twitter spat with Democratic senator Sanders.
RETAIL
actionforex.com

USD Weaker Ahead Of US Retail Sales, RBA Gov Lowe Comments On Inflation

Nikkei has traded generally flat amid similar US equity session. S&P ASX 200 lagged amid RBA comments, Resources index underperformed. Shanghai Composite ended morning trading slightly higher (+0.3%) after the lower open. Hang Seng has outperformed and extended gains ahead of the conclusion of the Biden/Xi virtual meeting, TECH index...
