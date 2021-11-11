Coronji Calhoun Sr death: Actor who played Halle Berry’s son in Monster’s Ball dies, aged 30

Coronji Calhoun Sr , the actor who played Halle Berry ’s son in Monster’s Ball , has died, aged 30.

The news first surfaced on Instagram after many of Calhoun Sr’s followers shared tributes to the actor, with Calhoun’s mother, Theresa C Bailey, confirming that he died on 13 October.

Speaking to CBS affiliate WWL-TV, Bailey said the cause of death was congestive heart failure and problems with his lungs.

She has set up a GoFundMe page in honour of his son to help “give Coronji a sacred celebration of life”.

Berry, who won an Oscar for Monsters Ball , appears to have donated to the page alongside the film’s producer, Lee Daniels.

Monsters Ball , released in 2001, was Calhoun’s only acting credit. According to SF Gate , he won the role in the film when he was 10 after attending an open casting call in Louisiana.

Directed by Marc Forster, the drama also stars Billy Bob Thornton, Heath Ledger and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Bailey wrote: “We are blown away by the outpouring of love the community and Coronji’s adopted family has shown during our process of grief.

“As we close this chapter, we ask that in your remembrance of him, you remember to love your neighbour as yourself, because that is what Coronji did for his entire community.”