For decades, Richard Lemarchand has been deeply involved in the process of making games. At Santa Monica-based studio Naughty Dog, Lemarchand helped develop two “Jak & Daxter” games and served as the Lead Game Designer on the first three “Uncharted” games. Since 2012 though, Lemarchand’s been at USC, teaching game design to students and guiding them through the process of making games. Now, Lemarchand has put pen to paper in order to help layout the process for making games in his new book “A Playful Production Process: For Game Designers (And Everyone)” which was released Oct. 12. Annenberg Media sat down with Lemarchand to discuss some of the big ideas in his book, as well as his reason for writing it.

