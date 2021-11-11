CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

Meals of Hope Needs Funds and Volunteers for Outdoor Packaging Event

By Submitted
coastalbreezenews.com
 6 days ago

Marco Island Meals of Hope confirmed today it will hold its annual packaging event on Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. This year’s event will be outdoors. Chairman Bill “Captain Happy Hope” Morris explained, “to maximize safety for all of our volunteers, we will hold the event...

www.coastalbreezenews.com

Bemidji Pioneer

Volunteers needed for 41st Annual Community Holiday Meal

BEMIDJI -- The 41st Annual Community Holiday Meal is returning this Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, with a select focus on feeding those who are homebound in the Bemidji area. This year, there will be no in-person meal, and all dinners will be delivered to local families and individuals who are unable to leave their homes. The annual Christmas meal is canceled this holiday season.
BEMIDJI, MN
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Volunteers Needed for Holiday Senior Meal Deliveries

The Caddo Council on Aging, Mount Canaan Baptist Church, Grace CDC, and Commissioner Steven Jackson are teaming up to provide hot meals to local seniors during the Thanksgiving holiday. Shreveport Volunteers are needed to deliver 1,500 meals to seniors across Shreveport & Caddo Parish. For many the holiday is a time for family and cheer but we know that many seniors may spend the holiday alone, or would not prepare a meal for themselves.
SHREVEPORT, LA
coastalbreezenews.com

Spreading the Thanksgiving Love

If it’s November, it’s once again time for the Marco Island Area Association of Realtors’ Thanksgiving Side Dish Food Drive that benefits the St. Matthew’s House homeless shelter and food bank for the economically disadvantaged. This is the 24th year for the community wide effort. As always, donations of pre-cooked...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Volunteers Needed for Meals from the Heartland in Jefferson

Two Jefferson-based businesses are seeking additional volunteers to help for a worthy cause. Home State Bank and Wild Rose Casino and Resort are teaming up for the Second Annual Mobile Hunger Fight, which will take place Wednesday, November 10th at Wild Rose from 6-8pm. The event is in support of Meals from the Heartland with a goal of preparing 30,000 meals in two hours. Additionally, there will be prizes and other games happening during the event.
JEFFERSON, IA
Local
Florida Society
Marco Island, FL
Society
City
Marco Island, FL
onfocus.news

Rotary Winter Wonderland in Need of Volunteers

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The Marshfield Rotary Winter Wonderland is looking for anyone interested in helping set up the lights at Wildwood Zoo throughout the month of November. The organization sent out a Facebook post saying they have had “lighter” groups of volunteers than in years past and haven’t gotten...
MARSHFIELD, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Volunteers needed to handle letters to Santa

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — People wishing to help the U.S. Postal Service answer letters to Santa Claus from needy families can begin registering Monday, when Operation Santa opens to the public for volunteer registration at www.uspsoperationsanta.com. Every year since 1912, the postal service has processed a massive amount of mail...
LOS ANGELES, CA
heraldstandard.com

Food and volunteers sought for annual Thanksgiving meal in Connellsville

Organizers of the annual Thanksgiving dinner at the Connellsville Senior Center are looking for food donations and volunteers to make the holiday meal special after it was canceled last year. “The food donations have been a little slower coming in this year,” said Jessica Stuart, administrative assistant at City Church...
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
ladailypost.com

Scenes At Rotary Club Of Los Alamos Meals Of Hope Event

Los Alamos Rotarians and community volunteers gather Oct. 30 to pack food for Meals of Hope at Crossroads Bible Church. In total, 25,000 meals were packaged in just over three hours. The packaged food will be donated to The Food Depot in Santa Fe for distribution to LA Cares in Los Alamos and other Northern New Mexico food banks. Approximately 25 percent of the packages will be included with the Club’s other donations to the Navajo Nation to be distributed to chapter houses in November and December in Huerfano near Bloomfield. Club President Oliver Morris chose this as his Presidential Project because ‘food insecurity is a critical issue in New Mexico all the time,’ he said. ‘The needs now, especially with the persistence of the pandemic, are staggering. Rotary is a service organization, and we are proactively addressing this problem.’ Photo by Kateri Morris.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Troy Record

Volunteers needed for Troy Turkey Trot

TROY, N.Y. — In-person road racing returns to the Collar City Thanksgiving morning for the 105th anniversary of the Troy Turkey Trot, and event organizers are seeking volunteers for a variety of positions both on race day and during the week leading up to the venerable road race. Individuals and...
TROY, NY
Hutchinson News

Get Involved: volunteers needed for Reins of Hope program, and others

The Volunteer Center of Reno County, a United Way Agency, is a central clearinghouse for volunteer opportunities in Reno County. Area non-profit and governmental organizations have submitted the following requests for help. To pursue one of these or one of our other many volunteer opportunities listed with THE VOLUNTEER CENTER, call 665-4960 or e-mail volunteercenter@hutchcc.edu.
RENO COUNTY, KS
9NEWS

Food Bank of the Rockies needs volunteers

DENVER — The Food Bank of the Rockies relies on the work of about 18,000 volunteers, and as is happening across many industries, the food bank says it's experiencing a worker shortage. "Volunteers!" said Selina Armendariz. "I don’t think people realize the work it takes to keep that food bank...
DENVER, CO
ModestoView

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED! – Tuolumne River Trust

Join us, as we work to maintain the beautiful Indian Creek Trail in. This volunteer event is a great way to give back to the community, meet other folks who enjoy the outdoors, and get outside!. Key Event Info:. • We will caravan in from the Groveland Ranger Station, after...
ADVOCACY
Kenosha News.com

Meals on Wheels program desperately in need of volunteer drivers

These are lean times for Meals on Wheels. The organization that provides at-home meal delivery for home-bound seniors and other adults throughout the Kenosha area is experiencing a severe shortage of volunteer drivers. Twice this week, eight of its 30 routes were without drivers. Making sure no one went without...
KENOSHA, WI
dewittcountytoday.com

Meals on Wheels in need of more help

Earlier this year, Meals On Wheels Victoria expanded their service to include Cuero and Thomaston. Now, thanks to a grant from DeWitt County--which allows further funding from the 2022 Texans Feeding Texans: Home-Delivered Meal Program, Meals On Wheels Victoria is now delivering to all of DeWitt County. This means that...
CUERO, TX
Post-Star

Hospice house needs volunteers to reopen

GRANVILLE — The Haynes House of Hope is ready to reopen, but needs at least 30 volunteers before it can welcome families back inside. The hospice home has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The facility needs at least 30 volunteers in order to...
GRANVILLE, NY

Community Policy