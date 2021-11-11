Cpl. Eldon Koon

It’s been three years since Dad passed away at age 89. Most of his life was dedicated to serving this country at great cost to himself. He served in three conflicts — the tail end of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. It started when he was 16 years old. He ran away from home, lied about his age and served initially in the Merchant Marines aboard a hospital ship serving in the Pacific. Once he was finished with the Merchant Marines, he joined the Army.

