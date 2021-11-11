CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cpl. Eldon Koon

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorporal Elden Koon joined the U.S. Marine Corps at 16 years of...

Victor Charles Underwood, MSG Retired

Victor Charles Underwood served in the Army from 1958 through 1978. He was with the Special Forces from 1962 to 1978. He was in the 1st SF Group on Okinawa, 3rd SF Group at Fort Bragg, NC, 5th SF Group in Vietnam, and the 7th SF Group at Fort Bragg, NC.
Madoc Kenyon Irish

SF1 Madoc Kenyon Irish was killed in action on April 16, 1945, aboard the USS Laffey DD-724. The Laffey was attacked by 22 kamikaze aircraft and six bombers, and is famous in US Navy lore as the ship that would not sink. Thirty-two sailors, including Irish, were killed in the attack.
Donald Zahn

Donald Zahn enlisted in the U.S. Army Paratroopers in 1942. He was 22 years old when he arrived at Camp Toccoa, Georgia, and was one of the original "Toccoa Men." He trained at Currahee Mountain, "3 miles up and 3 miles down they'd say." Zahn made the 132-mile march from Atlanta to Fort Benning, where he completed jump training and then a year of training in England.
Herbert F. Johnson

Herbert F. Johnson earned the Bronze Star for surviving the infamous Bataan Death March in 1941. He also survived four years of Japanese prison camp. He was released from prison at the end of the war in 1945, weighing about 120 pounds, down from his normal 200 pounds. Johnson had...
Major James R. Bell

It’s been three years since Dad passed away at age 89. Most of his life was dedicated to serving this country at great cost to himself. He served in three conflicts — the tail end of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. It started when he was 16 years old. He ran away from home, lied about his age and served initially in the Merchant Marines aboard a hospital ship serving in the Pacific. Once he was finished with the Merchant Marines, he joined the Army.
Saluting those who serve

Our goal with this keepsake publication is to pay tribute to our servicemen and servicewomen, specifically those who have earned this country’s highest honors. To honor our veterans, we asked for the public’s help by sharing their photos, stories and service — of themselves or family members — who earned top military honors, from the Purple Heart to Silver Star to the Bronze Star, from the Distinguished Service Cross, Distinguished Flying Cross, and Congressional Medal of Honor to name a few.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Cpl. Moore earned decorations in Korea

Curtis Lee Moore of Sinclair served 18 months in Korea in the U.S. Army. While there, Cpl. Moore earned several decorations, including two Bronze Stars, according to his family.
Remember to say thank you to our veterans

The flag of the United States of America flies proudly today. Our flag stands for our freedom. Our freedom came out of the American Revolution. The Civil War gave freedom to all citizens. World War I was fought in Europe and World War II was fought worldwide. Korea and Vietnam would come and go.
Alexander R. Russell

All told, Alexander R. Russell served three tours in Vietnam during his 20 years in the U.S. Army. The first tour was from 1963-'64, the second from 1967-'68, and the third was from 1971-'72. When he retired from the service, he had flowing hundred of flights and more than 3,000 hours in a variety of helicopters and aircraft.
Service runs deep in Evans family

Service and patriotism runs in the Evans family, with three members of the family — Major Gen. A.J. Evans, Col. Philip Brooks, and Col. Richard G. Evans — serving a combined 95 years of active duty in the U.S. Air Force. Major General A.J. Evans. Andrew J. Evans Jr. entered...
Sgt. James C. Hagler

Sgt. James C. Hagler served with the 56th SPS, NKP, 1974-75, Delta Squad, Knife 13. He would later write poems and short stories capturing his service and those who fought. Below are two of his poems. Knife 13 Good Byes. Standing on the metal tarmac, peering at the stars, on...
