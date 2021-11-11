Cpl. Eldon Koon

Our goal with this keepsake publication is to pay tribute to our servicemen and servicewomen, specifically those who have earned this country’s highest honors. To honor our veterans, we asked for the public’s help by sharing their photos, stories and service — of themselves or family members — who earned top military honors, from the Purple Heart to Silver Star to the Bronze Star, from the Distinguished Service Cross, Distinguished Flying Cross, and Congressional Medal of Honor to name a few.
Comments / 0