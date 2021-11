CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A tour in Iraq and another in Afghanistan ended more than a decade ago for John Madia II, but the lasting impact continues. “For me, it made me very appreciative of getting to live here in the states, after seeing people living in war-torn countries or countries with troubled infrastructure. Having basic public services, rule of law and a stable economy — no matter how much we complain here in the states, things are never really that bad at all. It’s actually quite good,” he said.

