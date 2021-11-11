Biomarkers Market is witnessing a Tremendous Rise in its Valuation | TMR Research Study

Migraine is a neurological illness characterized by nausea, excessive sensitivity to sound and light, vomiting, and severe headache pain. The two most prevalent types of migraine are those with and without aura, often known as classical migraines and common migraines. This condition affects women more than men. Anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as sumatriptan, ibuprofen, anti-sickness medications, zolmitriptan, aspirin, naproxen, and many other treatments are used to treat or alleviate migraine symptoms. Migraine symptoms can appear in childhood or adulthood and continue through four stages: prodrome, aura, headache, and postdrome. Aura, which happens before or during a migraine, is a nervous system symptom that usually results in blurry vision such as zigzag vision or flashes of light. This visual disturbance causes 20 to 60 minutes of loss of vision, as well as pins and needles sensations in the arms. Moreover, it may cause trouble speaking and involuntary motions of the body.

HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO