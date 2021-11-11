Technologies offer options in treatment of uveitis

Corey Cutler, MD, MPH, FRCPC: Acute and chronic graft versus host disease [GVHD] are managed very similarly, at least in the upfront setting, where corticosteroids really are the mainstay of treatment. In the chronic GVHD setting, we have tried to add additional agents to the initial therapy. Most recently, we tried in a very large trial to add the Bruton tyrosine kinase [BTK] inhibitor ibrutinib to corticosteroids as upfront therapy in chronic graft versus host disease. Unfortunately, that trial did not pan out. While there was some evidence that curves were splitting later on, it did not appear to add much in the early time points after the initiation of therapy. So, initial therapy of chronic GVHD actually remains corticosteroids. Some individuals add drugs like tacrolimus. More recently, a CTN [Clinical Trials Network] study suggested that sirolimus might be more effective as a frontline therapy when added to corticosteroids.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO