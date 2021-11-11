CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Technologies offer options in treatment of uveitis

By Lynda Charters
ophthalmologytimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiagnostics, imaging, and therapeutics pave the way for better outcomes. The recent progress made for patients with uveitis range from better diagnostics to newer formulations of steroids to systemic immunosuppressants, and these are leading to better outcomes, according to Olivia L. Lee, MD, an associate professor of ophthalmology and director of...

www.ophthalmologytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Health.com

4 Dry Eye Treatment Options, Explained by Eye Doctors

First, the bad news: There's no cure for dry eye, an issue that affects millions of Americans each year, according to the National Eye Institute (NEI). The uncomfortable condition—which occurs when the eyes don't make enough tears, or the right kind of tears—causes the people who have it experience a range of symptoms: scratchy, burning eyes; red eyes; sensitivity to light; blurry vision.
HEALTH
aao.org

Newer Nonsurgical Treatment Options for Glaucoma

Drs. Lorraine Provencher and Matthew Emanuel join the show to discuss current nonsurgical management options for glaucoma patients. The panel reviews new topical therapy such as rho kinase inhibitors, injectable therapy, and the role of selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT) based on the the Laser in Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension (LiGHT) trial.
HEALTH
ajmc.com

The Impact of Evolving Treatment Options in Multiple Myeloma, Part 4

Multiple myeloma experts share insights on guiding treatment decisions to provide optimal care for patients. Bruce A. Feinberg, DO: Ryan can’t wait to jump in here. He’s got things to say, I can tell. Ryan has been with one of the leading institutions in managing this disease. I’ve got to believe that value-based care design has worked its way into the conversation. Are they starting to create the algorithm whereby patients may be stem cell harvested, but not transplanted? Where we’re going to start to look at, “Stop, can we not give maintenance?” Is that coming into the conversation at Emory [Winship Cancer Institute]?
CANCER
ajmc.com

Review Recommends Options for Pediatric Treatment of Clostridioides difficile Infection

Evidence is insubstantial for treatment of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), but authors of a review of available evidence provide recommendations for agents and testing. Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) is a major public health concern in adults and increasingly for children; however, less clinical evidence is available to guide treatment decisions...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Uveitis#Cohort Study#Imaging Technology#Immunosuppressive Drugs#Diagnostics#Md#Subcapsular#Iop#Cycloplegia#Pcr
heraldsun.com

There is still no cure for COVID, but there are treatment options. What’s available in NC?

There are more treatments for COVID-19 available now than a year ago, but there is still no cure for the virus, and doctors say we need more options. A new drug from Merck, known as molnupiravir, has shown through testing at UNC-Chapel Hill that it reduces an infected person’s chances of being hospitalized by half. The drug, which comes in pill form, could get full FDA approval by the end of the year.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Psychiatric Times

New Treatment Option for ADHD: Unique Pharmacokinetic Profile and Range of Dosing Options

The FDA has approved Dyanavel XR, extended release once-daily tablets for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Tris Pharma’s Dyanavel XR (amphetamine), extended release once-daily tablets for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients aged 6 years and older. “The Dyanavel XR...
HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

Treatment Options for Steroid-Refractory Acute GVHD

Parameswaran Hari, MD, MRCP: Nelson, before we move off of acute GVHD [graft-vs-host disease], could you summarize your approach to steroid-refractory acute graft-vs-host disease, given that steroids are the mainline treatment? The 50% of patients who respond immediately to steroids tend to do very well. On the other hand, the big problem for all of us is the steroid-refractory acute GVHD, where some progress has been made in the last couple of years. But let’s hear about your approach to acute GVHD that’s steroid-refractory.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Experts Discuss Diagnostic and Treatment Options for a Patient With mCRPC

After 8 months on enzalutamide, a 75-year-old patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer showed a PSA level of 60.7 ng/mL, enlargement of known pelvic lymph nodes, and progressive disease. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Daniel P. Petrylak, MD of Yale School of Medicine and Susan F. Slovin, MD,...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
ophthalmologytimes.com

Mitomycin C increases corneal haze after corneal crosslinking

Shady Awwad, MD, discusses how the application of mitomycin C after corneal crosslinking does not prevent development of corneal haze after the procedure and actually contributes to development of more corneal haze. Reviewed by Shady T. Awwad, MD. During a presentation at the American Academy of Ophthalmology’s 2021 annual meeting,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
uab.edu

New program brings more treatment options to patients with colorectal cancers

Physicians with UAB Medicine, O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center and the University of Alabama at Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine, have launched a new Hepatic Artery Infusion Pump Program — the only program of its type in Alabama — to offer more treatment options to patients with colon or rectal cancer that has spread to the liver.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
targetedonc.com

Treatment Options for Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma

Milind Javle, MD: For patients who do not have actionable mutations, the first-line chemotherapy is still based on the ABC-02 trial, which is gemcitabine and cisplatin. While this is the standard of care, it’s relatively suboptimal. The response rate is in the 20% to 30% range, progression-free survival of 6 to 8 months, and overall survival of 11 months. Therefore, although it is a standard, this is a standard that we hope we can change with therapy. There have been many promising trials, including one recently conducted in the United States with gemcitabine, cisplatin, and Abraxane [paclitaxel] that we hope will change this paradigm.
CANCER
The Independent

New study suggests Alzheimer’s could be vaccinated against

A new approach to potentially treat Alzheimer’s disease and vaccinate against it has been developed by scientists.The study suggests both an antibody-based treatment and protein-based vaccine developed by the team reduced symptoms of Alzheimer’s in mouse models of the disease.Instead of focusing on the amyloid beta protein in plaques in the brain, commonly associated with Alzheimer’s disease, both products target a different form of the protein, which is thought to be highly toxic.Amyloid beta protein naturally exists as highly flexible, string-like molecules in solution, which can join together to form fibres and plaques.A high proportion of these molecules become shortened...
SCIENCE
onclive.com

An Overview of Treatment Options for Chronic GVHD

Corey Cutler, MD, MPH, FRCPC: Acute and chronic graft versus host disease [GVHD] are managed very similarly, at least in the upfront setting, where corticosteroids really are the mainstay of treatment. In the chronic GVHD setting, we have tried to add additional agents to the initial therapy. Most recently, we tried in a very large trial to add the Bruton tyrosine kinase [BTK] inhibitor ibrutinib to corticosteroids as upfront therapy in chronic graft versus host disease. Unfortunately, that trial did not pan out. While there was some evidence that curves were splitting later on, it did not appear to add much in the early time points after the initiation of therapy. So, initial therapy of chronic GVHD actually remains corticosteroids. Some individuals add drugs like tacrolimus. More recently, a CTN [Clinical Trials Network] study suggested that sirolimus might be more effective as a frontline therapy when added to corticosteroids.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
msmc.edu

Mount adds a sixth concentration option for Information Technology majors

Mount Saint Mary College has added a new concentration to the Bachelor of Arts in Information Technology (IT) in Health Informatics. Health Informatics is a field of multiple disciplines that uses information technology to organize and analyze health records to improve care outcomes and help the healthcare industry run efficiently.
NEWBURGH, NY
auburn.edu

HSOP and VA partnering to bring innovative technology to mental health treatment

AUBURN, Alabama – Many United States veterans are impacted by mental health challenges, and finding the right combination of medications can play a significant role in improving their health and quality of life. A faculty member within the Harrison School of Pharmacy, or HSOP, is partnering with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs to evaluate how pharmacogenomics may improve medication selection and dosing for mental health disorders such as major depressive disorder.
AUBURN, AL
contagionlive.com

A Case of Herpes Simplex Virus-2 Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure

Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2) Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure. A 54-year-old man presented with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), seizures, hypertension (HTN), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The patient completed 4 cycles of pembrolizumab/pemetrexed/carboplatin and was on maintenance pembrolizumab/pemetrexed. On the day of admission, he was seen for a routine outpatient visit, with complaint of 2 weeks of unsteadiness and gait imbalance. Because of concern for metastasis to the brain, the patient was directly admitted to a community affiliate hospital. A stat MRI of the brain was performed. This imaging study demonstrated a solitary, large cerebellar mass with vasogenic edema and partial compression of the fourth ventricle. The patient was started on intravenous (IV) dexamethasone, and neurosurgery evaluated him for surgical intervention.
SCIENCE
spectrumnews1.com

Milwaukee pharmacy offering COVID-19 antibody treatment injections

MILWAUKEE — Infinity Pharmacy in Milwaukee is now offering a COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment. “The monoclonal antibody treatment from Regeneron is 70% effective,” said Marwa Bakr, owner and pharmacist at Infinity Pharmacy. Her pharmacy was one of the first in the state to receive this drug. The goal of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MedicalXpress

Young adult cancer patients may need different treatment options

Not all tumors are alike. Young adults who are diagnosed with skin, colon, and other cancer types may require different treatments than older patients receive. That is the primary conclusion of a Mount Sinai study which systematically compared the genomes of 14 different types of cancers that affected both younger and older adults. The results published in Cell Reports suggest that several genetic hallmarks may play key roles in identifying precise treatment options for young adult cancer patients.
CANCER
ScienceAlert

Antibody Breakthrough in Mice Could Lead to a Vaccine For Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most common cause of dementia, impacting roughly 44 million people worldwide. In some nations, those numbers could triple in the next fifty years, and scientists are desperately trying to find ways to protect our aging populations. Now, a novel method for treatment has been shown to successfully immunize mice against animal models of AD. We still don't know if the approach can be used to vaccinate humans against the disease, but the results look promising compared to other attempts. The authors are now calling for commercial partners to help them take the research further. "While the science is currently...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy