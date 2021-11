FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County commissioners met Wednesday in their bi-weekly meeting which took place right after everyone was let back into the Marion County Courthouse building. Around 9:30 Wednesday morning, a fire broke out in one of the elevators. No injuries were reported to 12 news. In the meeting, the commissioners moved to approve the levy amounts for the Marion County Library, Parks and Recreation Department, and […]

MARION COUNTY, WV ・ 14 DAYS AGO