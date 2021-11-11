CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Crew-3 launch to the Space Station

ESA Blog Navigator
 6 days ago

ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer and NASA astronaut NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron liftoff to the International Space Station in the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft “Endurance”. Collectively known...

www.esa.int

Comments / 0

Related
dailygalaxy.com

“Mars Will Kill You” –NASA’s Curiosity Rover is Making Mars Radiation-Blasted Landscape Safe for Human Exploration

“The only things our planet and Mars really have in common is that both are rocky planets with some water ice and both have robots (and Mars doesn’t even have that many),” writes Shannon Stirone for The Atlantic. “Granted, walking around on Mars would be a life-changing, amazing, profound experience,” she notes. “But visiting as a proof of technology or to expand the frontier of human possibility is very different from living there. It is not in the realm of hospitable to humans. Mars will kill you.”
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Russia responds after debris from explosion caused emergency at International Space Station

Russia has responded after the US accused it of having endangered astronauts by triggering an explosion in space.It said that it had conducted a test of an anti-satellite weapon, which involved destroying an old and long-defunct Soviet satellite. But it denied that the test had ever put anyone in danger.It followed accusations from the US that the explosion had led to a vast debris field, with hundreds of thousands of pieces of satellite that could have collided with the International Space Station.Amid fear over what might happen if that debris cloud collided with the floating lab, the crew – both US...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Spacecraft using new iodine fuel could transform the space industry, study shows

Engineers have successfully tested a spacecraft powered by iodine, in a development that could help transform spaceflight.At the moment, spacecraft that use electric propulsion usually use xenon. But it is expensive, difficult to store and rare to find.As such, the space industry needs to a propellant to replace it and help overcome those issues. One possibility is iodine.Iodine is cheaper, found more easily, and can be stored in its solid form. It has also been found to be more efficient when it is used in tests on Earth.Until now, however, a spacecraft has never been propelled entirely by an electric...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Digital Trends

Check out NASA’s upgraded ‘Eyes on the Earth’ satellite tool

Earth-orbiting satellites play a major role in our daily lives, providing important environmental and weather data, supporting communications services, and even enabling astronauts to carry out science experiments that can ultimately benefit humanity. NASA lets you track its environment-focused Earth satellites via its brilliant “Eyes on the Earth” tool, an...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ESA Blog Navigator

DG statement on the increasing risks of space debris

''Space debris have increasingly raised a general risk to all operating satellites in orbit. The intentional generation of space debris is significantly and irresponsibly endangering critical space-based services that Europe and the world rely on to save lives and to provide critical services for our present and future well-being. An increase in Space Debris cause unacceptable risks to our ESA astronauts and international teammates working on critical research on board the International Space Station, to the Chinese astronauts on board the Chinese Space Station and to any future space stations to be assembled in Low Earth Orbit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Wired

The US Space Force Wants to Clean Up Junk in Orbit

The situation could’ve played out like the scene in the 2013 movie Gravity in which an astronaut, played by Sandra Bullock, flees the ISS as it’s destroyed by a massive clump of orbiting debris. The real shower of shrapnel missed the ISS, but it continued to make close passes every 90 minutes or so. Some of it will likely remain in orbit for decades. Russian officials, who on Tuesday confirmed the weapons test, claim the fragments aren’t a hazard for space activity.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthias Maurer
Person
Kayla Barron
Person
Raja Chari
Inverse

Planet 9: Old data could uncover the Solar System's newest world, 38 years late

Michael Rowan-Robinson has never shied away from change. In 2006, Rowan-Robinson, professor of astrophysics at Imperial College London, was part of the debate over whether or not Pluto should still be considered a planet during the meeting of the International Astronomical Union (IAU). “My intervention in the debate was to...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Kennedy Space Center#Life On Earth#Spacex#Cosmic Kiss
Interesting Engineering

NASA Scientists Think 'Singing Trees' Can Bring Us Closer to Another World

A project led by a group of NASA scientists that brings art and science together called The Tree of Life wants to connect the Earth and space through a song that will last two centuries. And this unusual duet will be transmitted through radio waves between a spacecraft in low Earth orbit and a collection of trees that have been rigged to function as a living antenna system.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationAU

Russia’s anti-satellite missile test threatened both the international space station and the peaceful use of outer space

This week, Russia tested an anti-satellite missile on one of its own satellites, COSMOS 1408, and created a stream of debris that forced the International Space Station (ISS) crew to take shelter in their Soyuz and SpaceX Dragon capsules. The action has generated widespread international condemnation, including from the US Space Command, US State Department and UK Ministry of Defence. And rightly so; it was an irresponsible and menacing action in the context of recent progress towards global agreements on the responsible use of outer space. NASA condemned the “irresponsible and destabilizing” missile test, too, saying it had also placed China’s...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
TechSpot

The International Space Station had to make an evasive maneuver to avoid a piece of space junk

In brief: The International Space Station (ISS) recently had a close call with a piece of space junk that could have proven catastrophic had no action been taken. The orbital debris in question, a piece of the defunct Fengyun-1C weather satellite, was left over from a Chinese anti-satellite missile test back in 2007. The missile hit the satellite at a speed of around 18,000 mph, resulting in the creation of thousands of pieces of orbital debris.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
healththoroughfare.com

NASA Rover Discovers Something on Mars That Wasn’t Seen By Anybody Before

NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars back in February, and it has the goal of gathering important data from our neighboring planet. The rover is collecting samples from the Red Planet to bring them back to Earth for further analysis. According to CNET.com, Perseverance is pointing its gear towards a...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy