JetBrains Debuts New Kotlin Compiler K2, Kotlin for WebAssembly, and More

After one year in preview, Edge for Linux has recently become stable, aiming to provide an alternative to Chrome and Firefox and support to legacy Web apps. Edge is based on Chromium, Google's open source Web engine which also powers Chrome, and aims to provide an alternative user experience, including support for vertical tabs, tab groups, immersive reader, and more. While also a direct competitor of Chrome, Firefox, and Safari for general use, Edge is especially suitable to organizations committed to Microsoft ecosystem. Indeed, Edge provides a unique Internet Explorer mode that makes it possible to use legacy Web sites that were designed for the now deprecated, highly non-standard Internet Explorer browser. This mode can be enabled for a restricted set or URLs, which will be rendered using the old engine. On the contrary, the new engine is the default, with its higher compatibility to Web standards and security.

